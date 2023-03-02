Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 2, 2013: Lowville: Lack of official notice will delay a proposed change to Lewis County’s all-terrain vehicle permit system. As a result, lawmakers will need to set another public hearing Tuesday, likely at a special meeting in mid-March, said Board of Legislators Chairman Michael A. Tabolt, R-Croghan.
25 years ago
March 2, 1998: While fire district officials last month spent $2,100 on renovations for the cramped fire station at the Route 177 five-corner intersection, they are still searching for a new site. The renovations, made to the entrance of the fire station, should satisfy some of the most pressing concerns of the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Francis H. Gilligan, Adams Center Fire District commissioner.
50 years ago
March 2, 1973: The West Carthage Village Board this week continued its discussion of methods to finance the lateral sewers and sewers treatment plant when completed. Methods discussed at past meetings included the use of a sewer tax, an ad valorem or a water usage tax.
75 years ago
March 2, 1948: Clarence J. Roberts, president of the Carthage Savings and Loan association, was reelected chief of the Carthage volunteer fire department for the 13th time at the annual meeting of the department held last night in the village hall.
100 years ago
March 2, 1923: Potsdam radio operators will be limited in sending messages, according to a vote taken yesterday afternoon at a meeting of amateurs and owners of receiving sets held in the Potsdam club. About 50 were present, including Dr. J.P. Brooks, president of Clarkson college and many tech students who are experimenting.
125 years ago
March 2, 1898: There are some features attending the present method of selling cheese on the Watertown Produce Exchange which, while unsatisfactory and involving much financial risk to the dairymen, seem difficult to remedy.
150 years ago
March 2, 1873: Chaumont: The Post-office has been removed from Main & Wilcox’s to McPherson and Winch’s. As it is often said that mankind is but a bundle of habits, we suppose we shall often go to the old place before we really know where the P.O. is.
The world
2002 – U.S. invasion of Afghanistan: Operation Anaconda begins, (ending on March 19 after killing 500 Taliban and al-Qaeda fighters, with 11 Western troop fatalities).
