The north
10 years ago
July 16, 2012: In Ogdensburg, some City Council members are interested in snuffing out smoking in municipal parks. Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle raised the issue at last Monday’s council meeting. “I think we’ve gotten a lot of complaints by citizens who are trying to enjoy the playground with their children,” he said.
25 years ago
July 16, 1997: High school students will have 20 minutes longer to eat lunch at Carthage Central School beginning in September. This small change will prepare them for block scheduling in 1998-99. High school students now have a 12-period day, with each class lasting 40 minutes.
50 years ago
July 16, 1972: It’s fair time again, which means that the Jefferson County Fair will be held for the 155th year at the city-owned fairgrounds on lower Coffee street during the week of Sunday, July 23, through Saturday, July 29. “We’re proud of the fact that we will be celebrating our 155th year of existence,” said President Alex T. Duffy, “making our fair the oldest operating county fair in the United States. As we make plans for our week-long exposition, all indications point to one of the best fairs held here since James Donatien LeRay deChaumont first organized the Jefferson County fair Oct. 18, 1817.”
75 years ago
July 16, 1947: Scattered thunderstorms struck northern New York for the second consecutive day Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread damage from flooded streets, disrupted power and electrical lines and minor fires touched off by lightning. Torrential rains poured down on the communities of Clayton and Malone, flooding streets. Winds of a velocity of up to 40-miles-per-hour lashed Clayton and its environs, bowling over scores of trees and flattening gardens.
100 years ago
July 16, 1922: The North Side Improvement League will realized about $550 through the carnival present at the fair grounds last week, it was announced at the regular meeting of the league Friday evening. Complaint was made of the bad conditions of the north side streets, practically no work having been done on them this year, it is claimed. It was pointed out that many streets on the north side, particularly Leray and Water street have good foundations and are being allowed to go to pieces when the expenditures of a small amount of money would improve them greatly, according to league members.
125 years ago
July 16, 1897: Any information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. M. David, of Glen Park, will be gratefully received by her husband, who at present is earnestly endeavoring to locate her. Last Tuesday Mrs. David expressed a desire to visit her parents at Smithville and her husband gave her the money for the trip. Mrs. David is only 15 years of age having been married when she was 14. Her husband was apparently attached to her and is now sparing no effort to find where she is and where she has been. He says that he never life with her again, but he probably will.
150 years ago
July 16, 1872: The Sabbath school and society of the Baptist church go to Buck’s woods, on Black river, to-morrow. The public generally are invited. The tickets are only fifty cents for the found trip — children half price. Cars leave at 6:50 a.m. and return at 4:10 p.m. The proceeds of the trip will be devoted to the S.S. School library. Mr. Day has generously put three cars at the service of the school free.
The world
1790: The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence Act.
1809: The city of La Paz, in what is today Bolivia, declares its independence from the Spanish Crown during the La Paz revolution and forms the Junta Tuitiva, the first independent government in Spanish America, led by Pedro Domingo Murillo.
1861: At the order of President Abraham Lincoln, Union troops begin a 25-mile march into Virginia for what will become the First Battle of Bull Run, the first major land battle of the war.
1941: Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.
1951: J. D. Salinger publishes his popular yet controversial novel, “The Catcher in the Rye.”
1956: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closes its last “Big Tent” show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; due to changing economics, all subsequent circus shows will be held in arenas.
1957: KLM Flight 844 crashes off the Schouten Islands in present day Indonesia (then Netherlands New Guinea), killing 58 people.
1965: The Mont Blanc Tunnel linking France and Italy opens.
1965: South Vietnamese Colonel Phạm Ngọc Thảo, a formerly undetected communist spy and double agent, is hunted down and killed by unknown individuals after being sentenced to death in absentia for a February 1965 coup attempt against Nguyễn Khánh.
1969: Apollo program: Apollo 11, the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon, is launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Kennedy, Florida.
1979: Iraqi President Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr resigns and is replaced by Saddam Hussein.
1983: Sikorsky S-61 disaster: A helicopter crashes off the Isles of Scilly, causing 20 fatalities.
1990: The Luzon earthquake strikes the Philippines with an intensity of 7.7, affecting Benguet, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, La Union, Aurora, Bataan, Zambales and Tarlac.
1990: The Parliament of the Ukrainian SSR declares state sovereignty over the territory of the Ukrainian SSR.
1994: The comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 is destroyed in a head-on collision with Jupiter.
1999: John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, die when the Piper Saratoga PA-32R aircraft he is piloting crashes into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.
2004: Millennium Park, considered Chicago’s first and most ambitious early 21st-century architectural project, is opened to the public by Mayor Richard M. Daley.
2007: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 and 6.6 aftershock occurs off the Niigata coast of Japan killing eight people, injuring at least 800 and damaging a nuclear power plant.
2009: Teoh Beng Hock, an aide to a politician in Malaysia is found dead on the rooftop of a building adjacent to the offices of the Anti-Corruption Commission, sparking an inquest that gains nationwide attention.
2013: As many as 27 children die and 25 others are hospitalized after eating lunch served at their school in eastern India.
2013: Syrian civil war: The Battle of Ras al-Ayn resumes between the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Islamist forces, beginning the Rojava–Islamist conflict.
2015: Four U.S. Marines and one gunman die in a shooting spree targeting military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
2019: A 100-year-old building in Mumbai, India, collapses, killing at least 10 people and leaving many others trapped.
