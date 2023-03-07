Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 7, 2013: Fort Drum: The production of maple syrup on post forestland is being used to teach soldiers and their families about Northern New York and its assets. Many have come here from outside the region find the taste of fresh maple syrup much different from the store products they’ve purchased.
25 years ago
March 7, 1998: Canton: The village Board of Trustees agreed during a special session Friday to double fees for building permits. Even with the increase in the village, the fees remain less that those charged by some other municipalities, such as Potsdam.
50 years ago
March 7, 1973: The Lowville Village Board Tuesday night discussed the installation of more new lights in the downtown business section. The lights placed in the business section earlier on a trial basis have provided much better lighting than the old system and it was decided to install more of the new lights.
75 years ago
March 7, 1948: A faculty night party for the faculty of Lowville Academy and their wives or husbands will be held Tuesday night in the academy under the sponsorship of the Lowville academy Teachers association. A night club theme with green and white decorations for St. Patrick’s Day will be carried out. Several faculty members will entertain the group with a floor show in keeping with the theme.
100 years ago
March 7, 1923: Canton: The Commercial Advertiser, founded at Norwood in 1873 by the late James D. Tracey, and now conducted by John A. Finnigan, who has had control of its fortunes since 1896, is this week rounding out 50 years of life.
125 years ago
March 7, 1898: Receiver Josiah Vanvranken, of the Potsdam National Bank, is today to declare another dividend of 20 per cent. This is the second dividend declared since the closing of the bank in January, 1807, and with the first dividend makes a total of 40 per cent. This dividend declared today will mean the placing in circulation of about $880,000 in cash.
150 years ago
March 7, 1873: Woodville: The wheat is being taken from the schooner Elgin, that came ashore near the mouth of Sandy Creek, last Fall, at the rate of 500 or 600 bushels every fair day. It is sold as fast as taken out for 25 cents per bushel.
The world
1945 – World War II: American troops seize the Ludendorff Bridge over the Rhine river at Remagen.
1965 – Bloody Sunday: A group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.
1967 – The Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat Sementara (MPRS), Indonesia’s provisional parliament, revoked Sukarno’s mandate as President of Indonesia.
1968 – Vietnam War: The United States and South Vietnamese military begin Operation Truong Cong Dinh to root out Viet Cong forces from the area surrounding M Tho.
1971 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, political leader of then East Pakistan (present day-Bangladesh), delivers his historic 7th March speech in the Racecourse Field (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka.
1986 – Challenger Disaster: Divers from the USS Preserver locate the crew cabin of Challenger on the ocean floor.
1987 – Lieyu massacre: Taiwanese military massacre of 19 unarmed Vietnamese refugees at Donggang, Lieyu, Kinmen.
1989 – Iran and the United Kingdom break diplomatic relations after a fight over Salman Rushdie and his controversial novel, The Satanic Verses.
1993 – The tugboat Thomas Hebert sank off the coast of New Jersey, USA.
2006 – The terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba coordinates a series of bombings in Varanasi, India.
2007 – Reform of the House of Lords: The British House of Commons votes to make the upper chamber, the House of Lords, 100% elected.
2009 – The Real Irish Republican Army kills two British soldiers and injures two other soldiers and two civilians at Massereene Barracks, the first British military deaths in Northern Ireland since the end of The Troubles.
2021 – At least 105 die and 600 are injured in the 2021 Bata explosions in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.
