Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 30, 2013: Potsdam: Officials moved into the new Town Hall at 18 Elm St. on Monday after months of construction and nearly a year working in a temporary location. There have been a few difficulties in the last few days. The phones have not been hooked up yet, and it was discovered that the flooring tiles were faulty and will have to be replaced in the coming weeks because they keep coming loose.
25 years ago
Jan. 30, 1998: A total of $50,000 in donations for ice storm victims has been contributed to date, and a committee will be formed by representatives from Watertown, Massena, Plattsburgh and Star Lake to distribute the funds that are earmarked for Northern New York. Other furniture items will be given to the Community Action Planning Council and the Watertown Urban Mission.
50 years ago
Jan. 30, 1973: The Evans Mills Youth Commission will host a winter carnival this weekend for the benefit of the village skating rink fund. Broom hockey between the firemen and the Lions Club and Junior and Senior Hockey teams, skating races, snow mobile races, a snow sculpturing contest, figure skating exhibition and a dance at the Evans Mills Fire Hall are on the agenda. Proceeds will be used to build boards for the skating rink.
75 years ago
Jan. 30, 1948: Carthage: The Baptist Youth Fellowship of the First Baptist church will hold a baked goods sale in the Bushnell and Bassett Hardware store, 270 State St., Saturday morning beginning at 9 and continuing throughout the day. Proceeds of the sale will be contributed to the World Mission crusade of the Baptist church. Miss Frances Lenegar, president of the fellowship, is in charge of arrangements for the affair.
100 years ago
Jan. 30, 1923: Gouverneur: A short course in agriculture under the direction of professor Cosline of the Doun High School is to be started at the school on Monday morning. The course will be on dairy cows. It is planned to have at least 10 meetings of the class.
125 years ago
Jan. 30, 1898: Cabinets made to order. We furnish special designs of and manufacture bookcases, cabinets, mantles, desks, sideboards, store, hotel, and office fixtures. Make new, or repair and upholster old furniture. Attend to all orders promptly, and employ first-class workmen only. Our works is as good as the best, and our prices as low as good work can be done for. Foster & Begg, 42 and 44 Mill Street.
150 years ago
Jan. 30, 1873: Fifteen thousand dollars of the Lowville railroad bonds fall due on the 10th of February, and new bonds to that amount, running ten years, under the law of last year, will be issued and sold in payment.
The world
1933 – Adolf Hitler’s rise to power: Hitler takes office as the Chancellor of Germany.
1968 – Vietnam War: Tet Offensive launch by forces of the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army against South Vietnam, the United States, and their allies.
1969 – The Beatles’ last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.
1972 – Bloody Sunday: British paratroopers open fire on anti-internment marchers in Derry, Northern Ireland, killing 13 people; another person later dies of injuries sustained.
1972 – Pakistan leaves the Commonwealth of Nations in protest of its recognition of breakaway Bangladesh.
1974 – Pan Am Flight 806 crashes near Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa, killing 97.
1975 – The Monitor National Marine Sanctuary is established as the first United States National Marine Sanctuary.
1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner”.
2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
