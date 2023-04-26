Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 26, 2013: Sackers Harbor: The school district’s Parent-Teacher Organization has tabled talks to place an electronic sign on Broad Street- for now anyway. Despite opposition from several village residents, Sackets Harbor Central School sign committee chairwoman Jennifer L. Huttemann-Kall said the marquee may be discussed again next school year. David W. Altieri, a member of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, said he spoke to officials at the school of his distaste for a sign with flashing lights in the historical village known as a battle site in the War of 1812.
25 years ago
April 26, 1998: The Jefferson County Youth Court program has expanded into four more school districts. High school students in Belleville Henderson, Sackets Harbor, Lyme and South Jefferson Central districts have completed 14 hours of training for the Youth Court program, said Jeff-Lewis Mediation Center Director Camie E. Baker. The Youth Court program was started by the Meditation Center in June with students from Watertown High, Immaculate Heart Central and Indian River High schools.
50 years ago
April 26, 1973: The Carthage Village Board Monday night called a public hearing on a proposed sewer rent ordinance calling for a levy of 300 percent of the water bill for 7:30 p.m. May 7 in the Village Clerk’s office. The revenue would be used to pay the village share of the operation and construction of the secondary sewage treatment plant.
75 years ago
April 26, 1948: Canton: Eight prizes were awarded Saturday afternoon to cub scouts of Pack 45 in their kite contest held at the fairgrounds. The contest was divided into competition in homemade and bought kites, the former being broken down by age groups, with prizes awarded for design and airworthiness.
100 years ago
April 26, 1923: The Watertown branch office of the New York Telephone company may in the near future be placed in the Northern New York Telephone Corporation, it was learned today, in accordance with the general policy of the New York company of remaining only its exchanges in the ;larger down-state and central-state cities, hooking up the entire north country in its subsidiary system of the Northern New York Telephone corporation.
125 years ago
April 26, 1898: Lorraine: The Baptist Church and society of Lorraine has just finished repairing the inside of its house of worship. The church has been newly papered and painted, making a great improvement in the looks. F.C. Brooks had charge of the work. The house is to have a new carpet and pulpit furniture, when it will be one of the most pleasant houses of worship in this part of the country.
150 years ago
April 26, 1873: Watertown: The latest thing is a machine to furnish applause for entertainments. A person of good taste is to be selected to manipulate the machine and have the applause come in the right place. It is found that an audience don’t always use good judgment.
The world
1920 – Ice hockey makes its Olympic debut at the Antwerp Games with center Frank Fredrickson scoring seven goals in Canada’s 12–1 drubbing of Sweden in the gold medal match.
1933 – The Gestapo, the official secret police force of Nazi Germany, is established by Hermann Göring.
1933 – Nazi Germany issues the Law Against Overcrowding in Schools and Universities limiting the number of Jewish students able to attend public schools and universities.
1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.
1956 – SS Ideal X, the world’s first successful container ship, leaves Port Newark, N.J., for Houston, Texas.
1982 – Fifty-seven people are killed by former police officer Woo Bum-kon in a shooting spree in South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.
1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
1989 – The deadliest known tornado strikes Central Bangladesh, killing upwards of 1,300, injuring 12,000, and leaving as many as 80,000 homeless.
1989 – People’s Daily publishes the April 26 Editorial which inflames the nascent Tiananmen Square protests.
1991 – Fifty-five tornadoes break out in the central United States. Before the outbreak’s end, Andover, Kansas, would record the year’s only F5 tornado.
1993 – The Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on mission STS-55 to conduct experiments aboard the Spacelab module.
1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress.
2005 – Cedar Revolution: Under international pressure, Syria withdraws the last of its 14,000 troop military garrison in Lebanon, ending its 29-year military domination of that country (Syrian occupation of Lebanon).
2018 – American comedian Bill Cosby is convicted of sexual assault.
2019 – Marvel Studios’ blockbuster film, “Avengers: Endgame,” is released, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous box office record of “Avatar.”
