Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 5, 2013: The Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, which just celebrated a milestone anniversary, has a lot to look forward to in 2013. Officially, TIERS was incorporated in November 2002, but the ambulance service launched in Jan. 1, 2003.
25 years ago
Jan. 5, 1998: The snowmobile patrol of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department traveled 730 miles from Wednesday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 4, and checked about 309 snowmobilers in that period, deputies reported.
50 years ago
Jan. 5, 1973: PFC Victoria S. Lehman, daughter of Mrs. Ellen Minor, Dexter and Milton Lehman of Lowville, has completed basic training at Ft. McClellan, Alabama and six months of training at Ft. Devens Mass., with the Army Security Agency.
75 years ago
Jan. 05, 1948: Great Dane breaks through ice of Oswegatchie in Ogdensburg. A courageous ex-marine, two hefty policemen, and 40 feet of rope combined Saturday morning to avert what promised to be the first fatal casualty of the winter season in Ogdensburg. Although thoroughly chilled, Buck was given a clean bill of health by a veterinary .
100 years ago
Jan. 5, 1923: The Carthage Republican Tribune made its first appearance yesterday. The circulation was increased to such an extent by the merger of the two papers that it was not off the press until yesterday morning instead of Wednesday evening. The paper also bore more local news than in the past and was in other ways better.
125 years ago
Jan. 5, 1898: Albert B. Herrick, of the firm of Herrick & Burke, of New York, electrical engineers, was in this city Friday and made a secret test of the lights which the Ogdensburg Power & Light Co. lights this city’s streets with: Early in the day a wire was tapped at the corner of South Water and Ford streets and the wire was run through into the room over Devinne’s grocery store. To this wire was adjusted lamp. A photometer was used to measure the power of light itself.
150 years ago
Jan. 5, 1873: Nott & Staples passed through town on the 3rd, with a train of teams laden with manufactured lumber for their new hotel at Alexandria. We understand that all the available teams at that place will be immediately started to the Cape after lumber for them.
The world
1913 – First Balkan War: The Battle of Lemnos begins; Greek admiral Pavlos Kountouriotis forces the Turkish fleet to retreat to its base within the Dardanelles, from which it did not venture for the rest of the war.
1914 – The Ford Motor Co. announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 plus bonuses.
1919 – The German Workers’ Party, which would become the Nazi Party, is founded in Munich.
1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.
1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.
1944 – The Daily Mail becomes the first major London newspaper to be published on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
1949 – In his “State of the Union” address, U.S. President Harry S. Truman unveils his Fair Deal program.
1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.
1957 – In a speech given to the United States Congress, United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower announces the establishment of what will later be called the Eisenhower Doctrine.
1967 – Cultural Revolution: The Shanghai People’s Commune is established following the seizure of power from local city officials by revolutionaries.
1969 – The Venera 5 space probe is launched at 06:28:08 UTC[25] from Baikonur.
1969 – Ariana Afghan Airlines Flight 701 crashes in Fernhill, West Sussex, while on approach to Gatwick Airport, killing 50 people.
1972 – U.S. President Richard Nixon announces the Space Shuttle program.
1976 – The Khmer Rouge proclaim the Constitution of Democratic Kampuchea.
1976 – The Troubles: Gunmen shoot dead 10 Protestant civilians after stopping their minibus at Kingsmill in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, allegedly as retaliation for a string of attacks on Catholic civilians in the area by Loyalists, particularly the killing of six Catholics the night before.
2005 – The dwarf planet Eris is discovered by Palomar Observatory-based astronomers, later motivating the International Astronomical Union (IAU) to define the term planet for the first time.
2014 – A launch of the communication satellite GSAT-14 aboard the GSLV MK.II D5 marks the first successful flight of an Indian cryogenic engine.
