Looking Backward

The north
10 years ago
Feb. 9, 2013: The city of Watertown has started accepting online bill payments for city and Jefferson County property taxes, water/ sewer bills, refuse tote bills and sewer permit bills. The city offers a free ACH Debit Payment Plan for water/ sewer bills and refuse tote bills. It allows the city to electronically deduct the bill’s amount from a customer’s checking or savings account on the due date.
25 years ago
Feb. 9, 1998: Jefferson County agencies that helped farmers during the Jan. 7-8 ice storm are cleaning up, looking at how they did and what to do next time. Farm-oriented agencies aren’t at the point of assessing in detail what they did right or wrong, but the overall view is positive, said Craig D. Trowbridge, Jefferson County Cornell Cooperative Extension dairy and livestock agent.
50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1973: Two new members were accepted at the Wednesday night meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary of Lowville Memorial Post and members voted to contribute $15 to the hearing and speech centers and $5 each to the Heart Fund, March of Dimes and chapel of the four chaplains.
75 years ago
Feb. 9, 1948: Lowville: Miss Marion Jimmerson, Lewis County home demonstration agent will speak over WWNY Tuesday afternoon at 12:45 on the subject, “Lighting in the Home.”
100 years ago
Feb. 9, 1923: The hard coal situation in Ogdensburg is the most serious in the history of the city, according to James E. Kelly, a prominent retail dealer, in a statement to the Times. He said that dealers other than those with water connections did not have more than 10 tons on hand. Mr. Kelly said that the people have been forced to endure much hardship.
125 years ago
Feb. 9, 1898: Watertown: Rev. Mr. Kenyon, formerly of this city and now of Syracuse, writes the Times to say that the poem printed the other day and credited to the ex-secretary of agriculture, Ron. J. Sterling Morton, is a plagiarism by Mr. Morton. Mr. Morton read the poem at a grange gathering and did not say that he wrote it.
150 years ago
Feb. 9, 1873: Jefferson Circuit Court: The railroad case was promptly taken up this morning, and an effort made by the defendant’s counsel to secure a non-suit. Judge Hardin doesn’t believe in non-suiting and the case was given to the jury.
The world
1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).
1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States.
1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA’s Baseball Hall of Fame.
1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 14 returns to Earth after the third manned Moon landing.
1986 – Halley’s Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.
2021 – Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump began.
