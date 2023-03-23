Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 23, 2013: Potsdam: Some residents expressed opposition to proposals by school officials to reduce the music program as a way to offset a projected budget deficit of $1.2 million.
25 years ago
March 23, 1998: Whether natural gas service can be provided to the hamlets of Beaver Falls and New Bremen depends on the outcome of talks in the next three months between St. Lawrence Gas Co. and Kamine Development Corp., the president of St. Lawrence Gas says.
50 years ago
March 23, 1973: Two 600-gallon auxiliary wing fuel tanks fell from an Air Force jet, Wednesday, landing in a field 300 yards east of the William Zehr farm on the Carthage-Naumburg Road, Route 26A. One of the tanks, both about 20 feet long and reportedly full of jet fuel , broke on impact, Mr. Zehr said.
75 years ago
March 23, 1948: Potsdam: The continued warm weather is making a poor maple sugar season thus far. It is reported by farmers that after the first few days’ run of sap, the flow was discontinued because of the warm nights. Another run will not take place until after another freeze. If this weather continues it is going to mean a poor sugar season, farmers said.
100 years ago
March 23, 1923: A gala time was celebrated in the American Legion hall last night when the six months’ old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Calendar was baptized. This was one of the few Greek baptisms that has been held in Carthage and it was celebrated with all the ritual of the Greek Orthodox church. The baby was named Mary Calendar.
125 years ago
March 23, 1898: Worthville: The production of maple sugar in this vicinity is light compared with other seasons. L.H. Grimshaw is manufacturing an excellent quality of sugar and syrup with his now improved “H.J. Grimm evaporator.”
150 years ago
March 23, 1873: Alexandria Bay: Owing to the increase in our school’s growing population, and the good feeling manifested by our people in the interest of education, they have concluded to have the next term of school commence with three teachers well qualified in the different departments.
The world
1913 – A tornado outbreak kills more than 240 people in the central United States, while an ongoing flood in the Ohio River watershed was killing 650 people.
1965 – NASA launches Gemini 3, the United States’ first two-man space flight (crew: Gus Grissom and John Young).
2001 – The Russian Mir space station is disposed of, breaking up in the atmosphere before falling into the southern Pacific Ocean near Fiji.
2003 – Battle of Nasiriyah, first major conflict during the invasion of Iraq.
2008 – Official opening of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India
2009 – FedEx Express Flight 80: A McDonnell Douglas MD-11 flying from Guangzhou, China crashes at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, killing both the captain and the co-pilot.
2010 – The Affordable Care Act becomes law in the United States.
2018 – President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigns from the presidency amid a mass corruption scandal before certain impeachment by the opposition-majority Congress of Peru.
2019 – The Kazakh capital of Astana was renamed to Nur-Sultan.
2019 – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces capture the town of Baghuz in Eastern Syria, declaring military victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant after four years of fighting, although the group maintains a scattered presence and sleeper cells across Syria and Iraq.
2020 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the United Kingdom into its first national lockdown in response to COVID-19.
2021 – A container ship runs aground and obstructs the Suez Canal for six days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.