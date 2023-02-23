Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 23, 2013: The Ogdensburg Public Library so far has 15 applicants for its children’s librarian position. The city’s Civil Service Commission will review the documents and identify the top three candidates.
25 years ago
Feb. 23, 1998: Thompson Park Zoo officials have decided to take matters into their own hands. This week, members of the Thompson Park Conservancy will announce the final details of a major fundraising campaign to help the zoo recover from approximately $100,000 worth of damage from the ice storm, said Glenn D. Dobrogosz, zoo director.
50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1973: The heart is the theme employed in the scheme of decorations for the 11th annual Heart Ball, which will be held Saturday night at the Hotel Woodruff for the benefit of the Jefferson County branch of the Northern New York Heart Association.
75 years ago
Feb. 23, 1948: Eighty-seven guests were present at the annual father and son banquet of Boy Scout Troop 39 of West Carthage held Friday evening in the United Christian Church under the joint sponsorship of the troop committee and the church.
100 years ago
Feb. 23, 1923: Street Commissioner A.H. Williams has issued a warning to Canton people to shovel sidewalks after the snowplow has passed through in order to widen them and make possible the passage of the snow plow after heavy storms.
125 years ago
Feb. 23, 1898: The last dance before Lent by the Carthage club last evening brought together 28 couples. It was perhaps the most enjoyable party given by the club this season.
150 years ago
Feb. 23, 1873: Adams: The hopes of the people that winter’s back bone was broken, were blasted by the re-appearance of that personage (if a season may be personified) “from hyperborean realism of snow” on Friday, with a whole back-bone, after two weeks of very fine weather.
The world
1905 – Chicago attorney Paul Harris and three other businessmen meet for lunch to form the Rotary Club, the world’s first service club.
1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.
2020 – Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American citizen, is shot and murdered by three white men in Glynn County, Ga.
2021 – Four simultaneous prison riots leave at least 62 people dead in Ecuador.
