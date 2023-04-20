Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 20, 2013: The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued 65 tickets during the 10th annual Snirt Run in Lewis County last weekend, according to spokesman Stephen W. Litwhiler. Of those, 24 were for illegal operation of a motor vehicle on state land. The remainder were for illegal operation of all-terrain vehicles on state roads, operation on private land, open-container violations, unregistered operation and uninsured operation, riding double, reckless operation, riding without a helmet and speeding.
25 years ago
April 20, 1998: Philadelphia: Having provided scores of computers for the high-tech needs of Indian River Central School students, Board of Education members may finally treat themselves. Three years after a failed proposal to buy themselves fax machines, board members are leaning toward purchasing laptop computers with related printers and telephone lines for each member, costing an estimated $20,000 altogether.
50 years ago
April 20, 1973: Pulaski: The Mad River Club will celebrate its 75th anniversary at the Cedar Post restaurant on April 28 with a social hour and dinner. William Pearce of the Cape Vincent Fish Hatchery will be one of the speakers. Presentation of trophies will be made by Harry Perkins.
75 years ago
April 20, 1948: The $7,000 face-lifting operation on the West Carthage village hall has now been completed in all its major aspects with only the refinishing of the wall and ceiling surfaces remaining in most cases to complete the modernization of the building. When the remodeling operations are completed, the West Carthage hall will be completely re-equipped with acoustic tile ceilings, recessed fluorescent lights, and uniformly redecorated walls, ready to house the sessions of the Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s convention in June.
100 years ago
April 20, 1923: Canton: Maple products which have been rather scarce this spring, are appearing on the market in full force this week, The weather of the past few days has proved a plus to the farmers with sugar bushes, for with the freezing nights and warmer days the sap has run very rapidly.
125 years ago
April 20, 1898: Carthage: There were hundreds of people who waited at the station from 9 until 1 yesterday to see the 9th infantry go through. There were a couple of Carthage boys in the regiment, George Kelly and Wilber Carter. Their parents were down there with large baskets of food. The train stopped here 20 minutes and during that time armed guards walked up and down on each side of the train so that none might escape. They were as happy and jolly a lot of fellows as ever went to war. There was a lot of handshaking as the train moved out. The band playing, the crown cheering and the soldiers were looking their last on Jefferson County.
150 years ago
April 20, 1873: Dr. Vescelius is getting to be a permanent fixture in Watertown and a visit to his rooms gives evidence of his popularity as a physician. His patience never leaves him and his patients increase in number.
The world
1901–present
1902 – Pierre and Marie Curie refine radium chloride.
1914 – Nineteen men, women, and children participating in a strike are killed in the Ludlow Massacre during the Colorado Coalfield War.[8]
1918 – Manfred von Richthofen, a.k.a. The Red Baron, shoots down his 79th and 80th victims, his final victories before his death the following day.
1922 – The Soviet government creates South Ossetian Autonomous Oblast within Georgian SSR.
1945 – World War II: U.S. troops capture Leipzig, Germany, only to later cede the city to the Soviet Union.
1945 – World War II: Führerbunker: On his 56th birthday Adolf Hitler makes his last trip to the surface to award Iron Crosses to boy soldiers of the Hitler Youth.
1945 – Twenty Jewish children used in medical experiments at Neuengamme are killed in the basement of the Bullenhuser Damm school.
1946 – The League of Nations officially dissolves, giving most of its power to the United Nations.
1961 – Cold War: Failure of the Bay of Pigs Invasion of US-backed Cuban exiles against Cuba.
1968 – English politician Enoch Powell makes his controversial “Rivers of Blood” speech.[9]
1968 – South African Airways Flight 228 crashes near the Hosea Kutako International Airport in South West Africa (now Namibia), killing 123 people.
1972 – Apollo program: Apollo 16 lunar module, commanded by John Young and piloted by Charles Duke, lands on the moon.
1998 – Air France Flight 422 crashes after taking off from El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, killing all 53 people on board.
1999 – Columbine High School massacre: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold kill 13 people and injure 24 others before committing suicide at Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado.
2007 – Johnson Space Center shooting: William Phillips with a handgun barricades himself in NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas before killing a male hostage and himself.
2008 – Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 becoming the first female driver in history to win an Indy car race.
2010 – The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes in the Gulf of Mexico, killing eleven workers and beginning an oil spill that would last six months.
2012 – One hundred twenty-seven people are killed when a plane crashes in a residential area near the Benazir Bhutto International Airport near Islamabad, Pakistan.
2013 – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Lushan County, Ya’an, in China’s Sichuan province, killing more than 150 people and injuring thousands.
2015 – Ten people are killed in a bomb attack on a convoy carrying food supplies to a United Nations compound in Garowe in the Somali region of Puntland.
2020 – For the first time in history, oil prices drop below zero, an effect of the 2020 Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war.
2021 – State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin: Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd by the Fourth Judicial District Court of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.