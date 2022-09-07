Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 7, 2012: Singer Castle, located on Dark Island in the Thousand Islands region, is being pushed as a seasonal U.S. Customs port of entry to boost tourism along the St. Lawrence River. Canadian Sen. Robert W. Runciman said in a letter to U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumur that Canadian tour boat operators are prohibited from traveling directly from a Canadian port to Dark Island.
25 years ago
Sept. 7, 1997: Political ads that have appeared in a local weekly newspaper in Henderson have led to an investigation by the Jefferson County Board of Elections regarding authorship. The ‘Committee for Honest Government” and the “Concerned Citizens of the Town of Henderson” placed ads in the Jefferson County Journal. The ads criticized two town council incumbents, Shirley Van Benschoten and David Cornell.
50 years ago
Sept. 7, 1972: The Clayton Village Board issued a statement congratulating Watertown District Attorney William J. McCluskey and the city police for banning obscene movies in Watertown. “...we have a law in New York State prohibiting obscenity. The strange thing that is going on in Watertown is that we have some public officials who cannot be bribed and who have the courage to carry out their oath of office ...”
75 years ago
Sept. 6, 1947: PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM THIS DISASTER. “Protectowire” warns you before fire gains headway. Inconspicuous, inexpensive, never known to fail. LaMora Installation. 129 Central St, Watertown.
100 years ago
Sept. 7, 1922: Adjutant-General J. Leslie Kincaid has purchased Rose Island, located near Point Vivian. This property is one of the most beautiful spots in the Thousand Islands. A 20 room cottage is located on the island and it will be completely remodeled with work currently underway. A plan under consideration shows a bridge connecting the island and Point Vivian, along with a sea wall, boat house and dock.
125 years ago
Sept. 7, 1897: The public school library situated in the city hall building will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it being the season of the opening of the school season.
150 years ago
Sept. 7, 1872: The managers of the Antwerp Fair are shaking hands with each other this morning, and congratulating themselves upon the fine success of their first exhibition.
The world
1923: The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is formed.
1927: The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.
1936: The last thylacine, a carnivorous marsupial named Benjamin, dies alone in its cage at the Hobart Zoo in Tasmania.
1953: Nikita Khrushchev is elected first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
1963: The Pro Football Hall of Fame opens in Canton, Ohio with 17 charter members.
1977: The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.
1996: Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He succumbs to his injuries six days later.
1997: Maiden flight of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor.
