Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 4, 2013: Adams: Great Lakes Cheese and its employees won multiple awards at a national cheese competition last month. The company won a gold medal for its efforts, one of six awarded to companies around the state. The 2013 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
25 years ago
April 4, 1998: Canton: A three-generation business closes today after a family association of more than 85 years. The decision to close Barbour’s Men’s Wear & Ladies Sportswear, 13 Hodskin St., for an indefinite time was made within the past week. For decades, the store enjoyed a reputation of offering quality merchandise.
50 years ago
April 4, 1973: The West Carthage village board approved a 5.5 per cent pay raise for village employees effective June 1, at its annual meeting Monday night, The purchase of a dump truck costing approximately $6,500 and a police car for $2,800, using federal revenue sharing funds through state contract, was approved.
75 years ago
April 4, 1948: Potsdam: A sudden change in the weather, with temperatures dropping far below freezing, prolonged the maple sugar season here over the weekend. As the mercury rose, however, the flow of sap again started and sugarmakers are now expecting another few days good run, with a possible continuation if the weather remains cold.
100 years ago
April 4, 1923: Ogdensburg: The Manhattan silk mills are now operating on a day light saving schedule, the operatives going to work in a half hour earlier in the morning. This is the only company to adopt the system here. The management of the Stand and Shade Roller plant favored daylight saving by ordinance, but as there is no possibility of this being enacted, the plant will probably adhere to regular time.
125 years ago
April 4, 1898: Adams: The post office box rents have finally been definitely fixed at 25 cents for local boxes, and 20 cents for call boxes. The people are disposed to accept this reasonable advance without complaining. The protest against an increase of Post-office box rents was effective.
150 years ago
April 4, 1873: Carthage: The snow in the region of “Dutch Gap,” is even with the top of the car windows of the passing train in many places. The amount of snow that fell during the last storm must have been much greater here than at Watertown, and the temperature is a good deal colder here than there, today.
The world
1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.
1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
2010 – A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits south of the Mexico-USA border, killing two and damaging buildings across the two countries.
2013 – More than 70 people are killed in a building collapse in Thane, India.
2020 – China holds a national day of mourning for martyrs who died in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease outbreak.
