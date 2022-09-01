Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 1, 2012: The Village of Massena ban on backyard fires is being enforced by village firefighters, who are seeing some resistance to the response. “When we show up to put it out, they’ve been confrontational,” career firefighter Jeremy LeFeve said. Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas C. Miller said even if the fire is in a fire pit, the ban is in effect. “Just because Walmart sells them doesn’t mean they have a right to burn in the village.” Miller said.
25 years ago
Sept. 2, 1997: Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham brought the signage at his bar, the Speak Easy, 557 Pearl Street, into compliance with city sign codes. The main sign for his bar is now attached to the second floor of the building. A second sandwich-style sign is now also compliant. Graham also applied for a city license to place that sign on the city right-of-way between the sidewalk and the street.
50 years ago
Sept. 1, 1972: Carthage Central and Augustinian Academy Schools will see over 4,000 students combined entering their facilities this year, a new record. The junior-senior high school will be in full session opening day. The cafeteria will operate and the price will remain 40 cents for a class A lunch. All students in grades 1 through 6 are eligible to stay for lunch in their buildings, still costing 35 cents.
75 years ago
Sept. 2, 1947: Jefferson County veterans are cashing in TL bonds at area banks. The “terminal leave” bonds hold value and a great number of eligible bond-holders exercised their remittance here. The veterans at the banks today are acting under the armed forces leave act signed by President Harry Truman on July 26. By cashing the bonds now the veterans are foregoing a shot at 2.5 per cent interest in 5 years.
100 years ago
Sept. 1, 1922: U.S. Customs Officer Clifford Hurdle is in the Alice Hyde hospital in Malone after suffering a gunshot wound in the right leg below the knee. The accident occurred early Thursday morning when Hurdle was in pursuit of a suspected booze car on a highway in the vicinity of Chateauguay. The suspect vehicle was not captured as the other officers gave their attention to their wounded colleague.
125 years ago
Sept. 1, 1897: The collection of the Watertown city taxes is proceeding merrily. Chamberlain Parmelee states that more money has been collected the first three days this year, than during the first five days last year. There has already been collected over $4,000.
150 years ago
Sept. 2, 1872: The interest taken by Jefferson county citizens in the camp meeting at Felts Mills is indicated by the fact that 1,160 tickets were sold at this railroad station for that place during five days of last week. The camp meeting attendance of over 8,000 yesterday reflected the height of popularity seen at Felts Mills. Rev. M.D. Kinney, of this city, preached in the morning.
The world
1873: Cetshwayo ascends to the throne as king of the Zulu nation following the death of his father Mpande.
1878: Emma Nutt becomes the world’s first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.
1897: The Tremont Street Subway in Boston opens, becoming the first underground rapid transit system in North America.
1914: The last known passenger pigeon, a female named Martha, dies in captivity in the Cincinnati Zoo.
1952: “The Old Man and the Sea,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Ernest Hemingway, is first published.
1969: A coup in Libya brings Muammar Gaddafi to power.
1985: A joint American–French expedition locates the wreckage of the RMS Titanic.
2004: The Beslan school siege begins when armed terrorists take schoolchildren and school staff hostage in North Ossetia, Russia; by the end of the siege, three days later, more than 385 people are dead.
