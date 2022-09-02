Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 2, 2012: Evans Mills resident and U.S. Army retiree Terry Barnes announced a 1,300 mile bicycle trip to Camp Shelby, Miss. to raise awareness for wounded soldiers. Barnes will also raise funds for a National Guard soldier that he plans to surprise on his tour of mercy. The self-described warrior plans on making the trek in 20 days or less. Sgt. Barnes most recently served in the 3rd Btn., 85th Regiment.
25 years ago
Sept. 2, 1997: No confrontations are expected when the Salmon River Central School District commences the 1997-1998 school year. “The whole focus is on the classroom,” said Peter Garrow, director of the Akwesasne Mohawk Board of Education. Funding is expected to be applied towards tuition for 190 students residing on the Canadian side of the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne , which lead to the 1996 standoff.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1972: The Jefferson County Historical Society has received accreditation by the American Association of Museums, joining 139 museums in the United States and Canada with that distinguishing recognition. Jefferson County has been preparing for the rating since 1970 as a museum that has met the standards established by the museum profession.
75 years ago
Sept. 2, 1947: Watertown should be a good baseball town, but it can’t be under the present setup. The physical arrangements at the fair grounds are not right for good baseball, according to Paul (Daffy) Dean of the Ottawa Nationals. A baseball park built within a horse racing plant is never satisfactory. A proper athletic field with the fans placed closer to the players and the playing field is better attended.
100 years ago
Sept. 2, 1922: The investigation of the Garwood W. Schmid jewelry store in Carthage has returned a suspect. A green gold watch was purchased by A. Buff, a general store proprietor on lower State street, last Saturday night for $3 from a young man who gave the name of L. Brown. The timepiece is worth ten times that amount. Four watches and three rings were stolen from the jewelry store on July 16.
125 years ago
Sept. 2, 1897: A horse on a grocery wagon belonging to N.O. Root of Pearl street, ran away on Huntington street this morning and collided with a post at the corner of Factory and Huntington streets. The wagon was badly demolished, but the horse escaped with a few slight bruises.
150 years ago
Sept. 2, 1872: J.B. Lyon has got a New Covered Wagon for carrying Pleasure Parties to any point. With a capacity to carry 21 persons. He asks a share of the public patronage. Also: Carting done on short notice. Signed, J.B. LYON, Carman.
The world
1666: The Great Fire of London breaks out and burns for three days, destroying 10,000 buildings, including Old St Paul’s Cathedral.
1752: Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.
1789: The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.
1859: The Carrington Event becomes the strongest geomagnetic storm on record.
1864: American Civil War: Union forces enter Atlanta, a day after the Confederate defenders flee the city, ending the Atlanta Campaign.
1901: Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, “Speak softly and carry a big stick” at the Minnesota State Fair.
1912: Arthur Rose Eldred is awarded the first Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts of America.
1945: World War II: The Japanese Instrument of Surrender is signed by Japan and the major warring powers aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
1945: Communist leader Ho Chi Minh proclaimed the Democratic Republic of Vietnam after the end of the Nguyeễn dynasty.
1987: In Moscow, the trial begins for 19-year-old pilot Mathias Rust, who flew his Cessna airplane into Red Square in May.
2008: Google launches its Google Chrome web browser.
