Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 2, 2013: Massena: Clarkson University officials say students in the college’s honors program will create several detailed proposals for how to repair the failed weir on the Grasse River. A group of Clarkson faculty members will visit the weir site next week to develop a program for the students in the honors program, who span a range of engineering, enviromental, economic and social-related majors.
25 years ago
May 2, 1998: St. Lawrence Gas Co. Inc., Massena, has renewed its plan to provide natural gas service to residents of Beaver Falls and Croghan. That was made possible by a recent decision by the owner of the cogeneration plant in Beaver Falls — to continue operating the plant station, despite business risks from electric industry deregulation said St. Lawrence Gas President F. Dickinson Rewbotham.
50 years ago
May 2, 1973: Town of Martinsburg residents are protesting the removal and sale of trees from Whitaker Falls Town Park and have reportedly asked for legal action on the matter. Residents term the cutting of the trees “illegal” and “tragic” and it is reported auditors from the State Department of Audit and Control, division of mutual affairs, have been contacted to check the legality an financial aspects of the transaction.
75 years ago
May 2, 1948: St. Lawrence County turkey growers will attend a countywide meeting in the Rensselaer Falls Grange hall Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., Don E. Huddleston, assistant county agricultural agent, announced this weekend. The turkey committee has arranged the program to help turkey growers meet their problems, to take advantage of expected good profit possibilities resulting from low production this year as compared with 1947.
100 years ago
May 2, 1923: A meeting of the directors of the Jefferson County tuberculosis committee was held at the Hotel Woodruff on Monday afternoon. Dr. Page E. Thornhill in his talk pointed out that the number of infant and maternal deaths in this section is high and indicated a need for welfare wonk on a county-wide basis.
125 years ago
May 2, 1898: Watertown: Bottled Cocktails and Cordials specialty. Distributing agent for Crystal Spring Lager and Ryan’s Sparkling Ale, a delightful beverage for family and medicinal purposes. Goods delivered anywhere in the city, give us a try, 30 Public Square.
150 years ago
May 2, 1873: The Ogdensburgh police have commenced a raid upon such of the business men as have been in the habit of occupying more of the sidewalks than the law permits.
The world
1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.
1986 – Chernobyl disaster: The City of Chernobyl is evacuated six days after the disaster.
2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.
2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the Sept. 11 attacks and the FBI’s most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
2011 – An E. coli outbreak strikes Europe, mostly in Germany, leaving more than 30 people dead and many others are taken ill.
2012 – A pastel version of The Scream, by Norwegian painter Edvard Munch, sells for $120 million in a New York City auction, setting a new world record for a work of art at auction.
2014 – Two mudslides in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, leave up to 2,500 people missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.