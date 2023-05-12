Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 12, 2013: Potsdam: About 50 vendors will be offering their wares in a new flea market set to open Wednesday in Midtown Plaza of Miner Street. The downtown building that previously housed Aubuchon Hardware now bears the sign of its new business: North County Neighbors Too.
25 years ago
May 12, 1998: Although officials in Carthage and West Carthage have been working together to mitigate economic losses in the community, several Carthage leaders have been accused of ignoring West Carthage residents’ needs.
50 years ago
May 12, 1973: The cost of the new Carthage Elementary and Middle Schools is estimated to be $400,00 under the original estimates after other construction costs, fees and contracts costs, fees and contracts yet to be let out are considered, according to Thomas Parker, of Parker-Soper, architects for the schools.
75 years ago
May 12, 1948: The West Carthage village board voted at their meeting Monday night to place an order for a new $6,000 fire truck which is to be delivered to the fire department in time for the firemen’s convention the weekend of June 12.
100 years ago
May 12, 1923: Canton: Thirteen members of the St. Lawrence County Coal Merchants association attended the dinner and meeting at the Hotel Harrington and elected officers.
125 years ago
May 12, 1898: Watertown will have quite a large representation, after all in the volunteer army which will take part in the Spanish War. William and Robert Butterworth, formerly of Watertown expect to leave today for the with battery h, first ohio light artillery.
150 years ago
May 12, 1873: Philadelphia: There are two stores in the village where the ladies can go and examine the one hundred and one styles of hats and bonnets.
The world
1942 – World War II: Second Battle of Kharkov: In eastern Ukraine, Red Army forces under Marshal Semyon Timoshenko launch a major offensive from the Izium bridgehead, only to be encircled and destroyed by the troops of Army Group South two weeks later.
1942 – World War II: The U.S. tanker SS Virginia is torpedoed in the mouth of the Mississippi River by the German submarine U-507.
1948 – Wilhelmina, Queen regnant of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, cedes the throne to her daughter Juliana.
1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.
1965 – The Soviet spacecraft Luna 5 crashes on the Moon.
1968 – Vietnam War: North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces attack Australian troops defending Fire Support Base Coral.
1975 – Indochina Wars: Democratic Kampuchea naval forces capture the SS Mayaguez.
1978 – In Zaire, rebels occupy the city of Kolwezi, the mining center of the province of Shaba (now known as Katanga); the local government asks the US, France and Belgium to restore order.
1982 – During a procession outside the shrine of the Virgin Mary in Fátima, Portugal, security guards overpower Juan María Fernández y Krohn before he can attack Pope John Paul II with a bayonet.
1989 – The San Bernardino train disaster kills four people, only to be followed a week later by an underground gasoline pipeline explosion, which kills two more people.
1998 – Four students are shot at Trisakti University, leading to widespread riots and the fall of Suharto.
2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.
2003 – The Riyadh compound bombings in Saudi Arabia, carried out by al-Qaeda, kill 39 people.
2006 – Mass unrest by the Primeiro Comando da Capital begins in São Paulo (Brazil), leaving at least 150 dead.
2006 – Iranian Azeris interpret a cartoon published in an Iranian magazine as insulting, resulting in massive riots throughout the country.
2008 – An earthquake (measuring around 8.0 magnitude) occurs in Sichuan, China, killing over 69,000 people.
2008 – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts the largest-ever raid of a workplace in Postville, Iowa, arresting nearly 400 immigrants for identity theft and document fraud.
2010 – Afriqiyah Airways Flight 771 crashes on final approach to Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, killing 103 out of the 104 people on board.
2015 – A train derailment in Philadelphia kills eight people and injures more than 200.
2015 – Massive Nepal earthquake kills 218 people and injures more than 3500.
2017 – The WannaCry ransomware attack impacts over 400,000 computers worldwide, targeting computers of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services and Telefónica computers.
2018 – Paris knife attack: A man is fatally shot by police in Paris after killing one and injuring several others.
