Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 23, 2013: Some bureaucratic red tape with the state Liquor Authority has put the city’s agreement with the Thousand Islands Privateer hockey team in ice. On Tuesday night, the Watertown City Council could not take any action on the proposed franchise agreement for the Privateers to play at the city’s municipal ice rink next season until a complicated Liquor Authority ruling is straightened out involving beer and wine sales, and the city’s food concession stand.
25 years ago
Jan. 23, 1998: The closing of the Fort James paper mill will eventually have a negative impact on the Carthage Central School District, although the effects likely won’t be felt until after the mill closes April 1. Some 65 percent of the mill’s employees live in the district and many send their children to Carthage schools.
50 years ago
Jan. 23, 1973: More than 500 persons gathered at the College Union on Potsdam State University College Monday night to honor A.A. Kingston upon his retirement after serving as an educator in the section nearly 50 years, 25 of them in Potsdam.
75 years ago
Jan 23, 1948: Announcement has been received by Mrs. Gladys Putman, 54 High Street, West Carthage, from the war department that her late husband, Pfc. Clarence E. Putman, was awarded the bronze star medal. The citation red that it was given for exemplary conduct in ground combat against an armed enemy on or about Jan. 10, 1945, in the European theater of operations.
100 years ago
Jan. 23, 1923: The first meeting of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, held last evening in the Baptist church, was a great success from the supper that was served to 108 people by the women of the church.
125 years ago
Jan. 23, 1898: An ice-racing association has been formed at Sackets Harbor and will give a race meeting in the near future, probably the first week in February, if the ice is then in good condition.
150 years ago
Jan. 23, 1873: Ogdensburg: The lecture of a E.D. Taylor will take place at Eagle Hall, in this city, Friday evening. Mr. Taylor is the sparkling and witty writer of the Utica Herald, and no doubt will give us one of the most entertaining discourses we have ever had.
The world
1904 – Ålesund Fire: The Norwegian coastal town Ålesund is devastated by fire, leaving 10,000 people homeless and one person dead. Kaiser Wilhelm II funds the rebuilding of the town in Jugendstil style.
1909 – RMS Republic, a passenger ship of the White Star Line, becomes the first ship to use the CQD distress signal after colliding with another ship, the SS Florida, off the Massachusetts coastline, an event that kills six people. The Republic sinks the next day.
1912 – The International Opium Convention is signed at The Hague. 1919 – The First Regional Congress of Peasants, Workers and Insurgents is held by the Makhnovshchina at Velykomykhailivka.
1920 – The Netherlands refuses to surrender the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany to the Allies.
1937 – The trial of the anti-Soviet Trotskyist center sees seventeen mid-level Communists accused of sympathizing with Leon Trotsky and plotting to overthrow Joseph Stalin’s regime.
1941 – Charles Lindbergh testifies before the U.S. Congress and recommends that the United States negotiate a neutrality pact with Adolf Hitler.
1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the “Frisbee.”
1958 – After a general uprising and rioting in the streets, President Marcos Pérez Jiménez leaves Venezuela.
1964 – The 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, prohibiting the use of poll taxes in national elections, is ratified.
1968 – USS Pueblo (AGER-2) is attacked and seized by the Korean People’s Navy.
1985 – World Airways Flight 30H overshoots the runway at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, and crashes into Boston Harbor. Two people are presumed dead.
1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
1997 – Madeleine Albright becomes the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.
1998 – Netscape announces Mozilla, with the intention to release Communicator code as open source.
2001 – Five people attempt to set themselves on fire in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, an act that many people later claim is staged by the Chinese Communist Party to frame Falun Gong and thus escalate their persecution.
2002 – U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan and subsequently murdered.
2003 – A very weak signal from Pioneer 10 is detected for the last time, but no usable data can be extracted.
2018 – A 7.9 Mw earthquake occurs in the Gulf of Alaska. It is tied as the sixth-largest earthquake ever recorded in the United States, but there are no reports of significant damage or fatalities.
2018 – A double car bombing in Benghazi, Libya, kills at least 33 people and wounds “dozens” of others. The victims include both military personnel and civilians, according to local officials.
2018 – The China–United States trade war begins when President Donald Trump places tariffs on Chinese solar panels and washing machines.
2022 – Mutinying Burkinabè soldiers led by Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba depose and detain President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré amid widespread anti-government protests.
