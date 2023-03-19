Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 20, 2013: Mannsville: The village government will not dissolve after about 86 percent of voters turned down a proposal to do so Tuesday. Residents decided in a 106-17 vote following months of debate and information sessions.
25 years ago
March 20, 1998: Jefferson County residents preparing to visit foreign lands can pick up a passport application at the city’s clerk’s office starting next week. City Clerk Donna M. Dutton said her office will be prepared to start distributing passport applications on Monday. Previously the county clerk’s office was the only place in Jefferson County to accept the applications.
50 years ago
March 20, 1973: Harrisville: Under normal weather conditions, maple products producers usually start operations the first day of spring. Last year, many of them began March 25. However, when the weather began to be unseasonably warm about two weeks ago and continued that way, most sugar-makers were fearful of an extremely early spring, and went into action.
75 years ago
March 20, 1948: Ogdensburg: Members of the Women’s Democratic club in a roundtable discussion of housing at their March meeting, held Thursday evening in the home of Mrs. James F. Akin, 704 Franklin street, advanced the belief that the two-room units at the veterans’ housing project should have been larger.
100 years ago
March 20, 1923: The ice is still more than two feet thick in Chaumont bay despite the recent thaws, members of the Crescent Yacht Club, said today. Several of the members drove their automobiles out onto the field and motored for several miles. The softness of the ice on top prevented skidding to any dangerous degree.
125 years ago
March 20, 1898: The Watertown String Orchestra will play at the 4 o’clock Y.M.C.A. service at Washington Hall tomorrow afternoon. The Watertown Male quartet sang at the Hibernian’s entertainment at the City opera house Thursday evening and added more laurels to their credit.
150 years ago
March 20, 1873: Chaumont: Won’t the Boston R.R. come here surely if coal or oil is found? Then Oswego, with the surpassing excellencies of its harbor, where the government sinks in the water and mud $100,000 annually, will have to give up.
The world
1901–present
1913 – Sung Chiao-jen, a founder of the Chinese Nationalist Party, is wounded in an assassination attempt and dies 2 days later.
1916 – Albert Einstein publishes his general theory of relativity.
1921 – The Upper Silesia plebiscite was a plebiscite mandated by the Versailles Treaty to determine a section of the border between Weimar Germany and Poland.
1922 – The USS Langley is commissioned as the first United States Navy aircraft carrier.
1923 – The Arts Club of Chicago hosts the opening of Pablo Picasso’s first United States showing, entitled Original Drawings by Pablo Picasso, becoming an early proponent of modern art in the United States.
1926 – Chiang Kai-shek initiates a purge of communist elements within the National Revolutionary Army in Guangzhou.
1933 – Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler ordered the creation of Dachau concentration camp as Chief of Police of Munich and appointed Theodor Eicke as the camp commandant.
1942 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur, at Terowie, South Australia, makes his famous speech regarding the fall of the Philippines, in which he says: “I came out of Bataan and I shall return”.
1948 – With a Musicians Union ban lifted, the first telecasts of classical music in the United States, under Eugene Ormandy and Arturo Toscanini, are given on CBS and NBC.
1951 – Fujiyoshida, a city located in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, in the center of the Japanese main island of Honshuū is founded.
1952 – The U.S. Senate ratifies the Security Treaty Between the United States and Japan.
1956 – Tunisia gains independence from France.
1964 – The precursor of the European Space Agency, ESRO (European Space Research Organisation) is established per an agreement signed on June 14, 1962.
1969 – A United Arab airlines (now Egyptair) Ilyushin Il-18 crashes at Aswan international Airport, killing 100 people.
1972 – The Troubles: The first Provisional IRA car bombing in Belfast kills seven people and injures 148 others in Northern Ireland.
1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
1985 – Canadian paraplegic athlete and humanitarian Rick Hansen begins his circumnavigation of the globe in a wheelchair in the name of spinal cord injury medical research.
1987 – The Food and Drug Administration approves the anti-AIDS drug, AZT.
1988 – Eritrean War of Independence: Having defeated the Nadew Command, the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front enters the town of Afabet, victoriously concluding the Battle of Afabet.
1990 – Ferdinand Marcos’s widow, Imelda Marcos, goes on trial for bribery, embezzlement, and racketeering.
1993 – The Troubles: A Provisional IRA bomb kills two children in Warrington, England. It leads to mass protests in both Britain and Ireland.
1995 – The Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo carries out a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway, killing 13 and wounding over 6,200 people.
1999 – Legoland California, the first Legoland outside of Europe, opens in Carlsbad, California, US.
2000 – Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, a former Black Panther once known as H. Rap Brown, is captured after murdering Georgia sheriff’s deputy Ricky Kinchen and critically wounding Deputy Aldranon English.
2003 – Iraq War: The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Poland begin an invasion of Iraq.
2006 – Over 150 Chadian soldiers are killed in eastern Chad by members of the rebel UFDC. The rebel movement sought to overthrow Chadian president Idriss Déby.
2010 – Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland begins eruptions that would last for three months, heavily disrupting air travel in Europe.
2012 – At least 52 people are killed and more than 250 injured in a wave of terror attacks across ten cities in Iraq.
2014 – Four suspected Taliban members attack the Kabul Serena Hotel, killing at least nine people.
2015 – A Solar eclipse, equinox, and a supermoon all occur on the same day.
2015 – Syrian civil war: The Siege of Kobanî is broken by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Free Syrian Army (FSA), marking a turning point in the Rojava–Islamist conflict.
