Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 21, 2013: The Watertown Town Council met for about 30 minutes in executive session last week to talk about plans to purchase land off Weaver Road with a well that could provide water to streets in that area.
25 years ago
Feb. 21, 1998: The Massena Electric Department has paid off nearly $300,000 in expenses associated with the Jan. 7-8 ice storm, and expects to have no trouble paying off the estimated $150,000 in bills still to come.
50 years ago
Feb. 21, 1973: Carthage: The village board approved two resolutions Tuesday night related to the construction of the village sewage system at a cost of $382,000.
75 years ago
Feb. 21, 1948: The Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department has decided to sponsor entertainments for the purpose of new uniforms, it was announced by Chief James J. Doyle Jr.
100 years ago
Feb. 21, 1923: Gouverneur: The regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Grange Club, was well attended, there being about 40 members present. The question as to the selling of the grange building lot was brought before the meeting and it was voted not to accept the offer which had been made for it.
125 years ago
Feb. 21, 1898: Philadelphia grange has started in the year with a renowned vigor which promises to be instrumental in making the year 1898 the most memorable in its history. A new effort is to be made to make the meetings more attractive and pleasant to the young people.
150 years ago
Feb. 21, 1873: LaFargeville: We have just had the most interesting and excited town meeting here since ‘63. Every voter was out. This is what the railroad is doing for the town, making it lively. The town is divided into two factions, the “ralroad” and “anti-railroad.”
The world
1916 – World War I: In France, the Battle of Verdun begins.
1918 – The last Carolina parakeet dies in captivity at the Cincinnati Zoo.
1925 – The New Yorker publishes its first issue.
1945 – World War II: During the Battle of Iwo Jima, Japanese kamikaze planes sink the escort carrier USS Bismarck Sea and damage the USS Saratoga.
1947 – In New York City, Edwin Land demonstrates the first “instant camera”, the Polaroid Land Camera, to a meeting of the Optical Society of America.
1948 – NASCAR is incorporated.
1958 – The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom.
1965 – Malcolm X is gunned down while giving a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.
1972 – United States President Richard Nixon visits China to normalize Sino-American relations.
1974 – The last Israeli soldiers leave the west bank of the Suez Canal pursuant to a truce with Egypt.
1975 – Watergate scandal: Former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman are sentenced to prison.
1995 – Steve Fossett lands in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada becoming the first person to make a solo flight across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon.
2022 – In the Russo-Ukrainian crisis Russian President Vladimir Putin declares the Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic as independent from Ukraine, and moves troops into the region. The action is condemned by the United Nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.