Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 04, 2013: Massena: The Friends of the Robert Moses Nature Center will hold two guided winter hikes this weekend to kick off 10 months of new events and hiking groups on Barnhart Island. The center will host its first winter walking group from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, and its first snowshoeing group at he same time Sunday.
25 years ago
Jan. 04, 1998: The village and town of Wilna are continuing to use one of the area’s most valuable resources to spur economic growth. The municipalities are capitalizing on the Black River in hopes of revitalizing the economy by promoting recreation, attracting tourism and stimulating business. The river, which was an economic strong point for years by enabling industrial growth, is now the source of development of a second waterfront park in the village.
50 years ago
Jan. 04, 1973: The Bausch & Lomb Science Award has been presented to Rosalyn Myers at Lowville Academy and Central School. Miss Myers is eligible to compete for a four-year scholarship at the University of Rochester. Stipends may range up to $4,500 a year.
75 years ago
Jan. 04, 1948: The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars basketball team turned in a win over the Lowville Firemen by a 48 to 44 score last weekend. The Carthage Veterans were trailing the Firemen by a 23 to 18 score at the end of the first half, but in the second two frames the team put on a drive that carried the club to victory.
100 years ago
Jan. 04, 1923: Lowville: The Asbestos Burial Casket company has purchased a Grinell sprinkler system which has been installed in its factory in Trinity avenue. Pipes have been installed on every floor of the factory, the pipes being from one to six inches in size.
125 years ago
Jan. 04, 1898: All the lawyers went to Watertown yesterday to attend the opening of court Hon. A. E. Kelby, H.J. Welch and Frank T. Evans are down on the Kenna vs. the village of Carthage suit,
150 years ago
Jan. 04, 1873: The happy “New Year’s day” was fittingly observed in town. A larger number of gentlemen were “calling” than had observed the day for many years, and we are pleased to see the ancient practice so generally observed. The day was most charming, and all seemed in the highest spirits.
The world
1903 – Topsy, an elephant, is electrocuted by the owners of Luna Park, Coney Island. The Edison film company records the film “Electrocuting an Elephant” of Topsy’s death.
1909 – Explorer Aeneas Mackintosh of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition escaped death by fleeing across ice floes.
1912 – The Scout Association is incorporated throughout the British Empire by royal charter.
1948 – Burma gains its independence from the United Kingdom, becoming an independent republic.
1958 – Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, falls to Earth from orbit.
1959 – Luna 1 becomes the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon.
1972 – Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey in London.
1987 – The Maryland train collision: An Amtrak train en route to Boston from Washington, D.C., collides with Conrail engines in Chase, Maryland, United States, killing 16 people.
1998 – A massive ice storm hits eastern Canada and the northeastern United States, continuing through Jan. 10 and causing widespread destruction.
1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota, United States.
2000 – A Norwegian passenger train departing from Trondheim, collides with a local train coming from Hamar in Åsta, Åmot; 19 people are killed and 68 injured in the accident.
2004 – Spirit, a NASA Mars rover, lands successfully on Mars at 04:35 UTC.
2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.
2018 – Hennenman–Kroonstad train crash: A passenger train operated by Shosholoza Meyl collides with a truck on a level crossing at Geneva Station between Hennenman and Kroonstad, Free State, South Africa. Twenty people are killed and 260 injured.
