Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 31, 2013: The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is making a full-court press to get in on the Greek yogurt boom before the opportunity curdles. The facility would be constructed in the Ogdensburg Industrial Park or on 60 acres owned by the authority in the town of Lisbon. The facility would employee about 50 people.
25 years ago
Jan. 31, 1998: Philadelphia: The hard work of Indian River Central School employees prevented millions of dollars in damage to district facilities after the ice storm, officials said. About $100,00 to $150,000 in damage was sustained, but it could have been a few million dollars if district employees hadn’t worked 24 hours a day through the storm’s aftermath.
50 years ago
Jan. 31, 1973: Equipment needed for the new fire alarm system, has been received by the Carthage Fire Department and installation is expected in the “very near future,” according to Fire Chief George F. Loomis. The “new” system is actually a re-installation of the old air horn system replaced by the present electronic system when the municipal building was built.
75 years ago
Jan. 31, 1948: Ogdensburg: More than 80 students registered for classes in various types of work during the spring term of adult evening classes at George Hall Trade School here, according to E. C. Adams, principal, in announcing the results of Thursday night’s registration. He called attention to the fact that classes in auto-mechanics, welding, sewing, bookkeeping and woodworking are full and no further applications will be accepted without special permission when a member drops out of the classes.
100 years ago
Jan. 31, 1923: If Carthage citizens see a small machine hovering about the village they can rest assured that Harold Schleider, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Schleider, has completed his glider. The boy has always been interested in flying machines and when he saw the Pathe Weekly Pictures of the gliders he diced that he could build one. He is building the machine out of pine and spruce.
125 years ago
Jan. 31, 1898: About 50 members of the Universalist Society and their friends attended the sleigh ride and social given at the residence of Capt. J.D. McWayne, below Sackets Harbor, Friday evening last. All report a very enjoyable time. By invitation of Jerome Rosebone, another sleigh ride party will be held at his residence at Sackets Harbor Friday evening.
150 years ago
Jan. 31, 1873: The mayor and council of Oswego have been served with an injunction, granted by Judge Hardin, restraining the council from making nay levy to exact pay for certain gutter construction.
The world
1915 – World War I: Germany is the first to make large-scale use of poison gas in warfare in the Battle of Bolimów against Russia.
1949 – “These Are My Children,” the first television daytime soap opera, is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.
1950 – President Truman orders the development of thermonuclear weapons.
1968 – Vietnam War: Viet Cong guerrillas attack the United States embassy in Saigon, and other attacks, in the early morning hours, later grouped together as the Tet Offensive.
2020 – The United Kingdom’s membership within the European Union ceases in accordance with Article 50, after 47 years of being a member state.
