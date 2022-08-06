The north
10 years ago
Aug. 6, 2012: The executive director for the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena, Jason A. Clark, departed from his appointed position. Massena Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray suggested that the BDC should hold off on hiring Mr. Clark’s replacement until all options are explored. Local business owners expressed frustration in not having a direct contact to support their business efforts.
25 years ago
Aug. 6, 1997: State lawmakers restored $400,000 for Mohawk students living in Ontario and Quebec to attend the Salmon River Central School District located in Franklin County. The New York State Education Department had previously covered the cost of the student enrollment for 30 years before that funding source change. Mohawk activists occupied a Salmon River elementary school in protest of the policy change.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1972: Henderson Harbor summer theater at Association Island has proven to be a draw to members of the technical crew who keeps the performances going. Lou and Nina Avitabile were working in New York City when they elected to hitchhike north. The two eighteen-year-old diehards arrived at curtain time on opening night at the theater last week. Dr. Gerald F. Reidenbaugh, drama department chairman at Syracuse University, is directing the three dramatic productions being produced on the island this summer.
75 years ago
Aug. 6, 1947: Norfolk-native Atty. William P. Rogers is sharing the Washington D.C. limelight with Aviator Howard Hughes. Rogers is investigating the Hughes war aircraft contracts in a behind-the-scene role after serving as an assistant district attorney in New York county under Thomas E. Dewey. The young attorney graduated from Norfolk-area schools, and then went on to graduate from Colgate and Cornell universities. Rogers was a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
100 years ago
Aug. 5, 1922: A valuable female Chesapeake Bay retriever purchased by E. K. Eveleigh of Dexter disappeared from his home last evening. The dog was procured from Harry E. Stowell of the Syracuse-based Stowell Motor Car company, who had brought her from kennels in Iowa. The dog was secured by a strong chain and neck strap in Eveleigh’s barn but during the night the dog jumped through a window in the barn, escaping the chain. A reward is being offered.
125 years ago
Aug. 6, 1897: Watertown’s tent of the Knights of the Maccabees and their many friends enjoyed a rich treat last evening in their hall in a literary and musical way. Prof. L.L. Lowell’s violin solos were much well received. The drum major’s drill by L.W. Trembly was also a feature, his blindfolded act being that of an expert.
150 years ago
Aug. 6, 1872: Pullman Island is where the Most Rev. Thomas Street of New York City announced that he would preach at 2:30 P.M. The sun shone without a cloud to dim the horizon. The river near Alexandria Bay had the appearance of a sea of glass. Singing was good to accompany the religious program by organ. The Thousand Islands are becoming celebrated, and the time is not far distant when cottages will be built upon all the islands and on all the points in the vicinity on the main shore.
The world
1787: Sixty proof sheets of the Constitution of the United States are delivered to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pa.
1890: At Auburn Prison in New York, murderer William Kemmler becomes the first person to be executed by electric chair.
1901: Kiowa land in Oklahoma is opened for white settlement, effectively dissolving the contiguous reservation.
1914: World War I: Serbia declares war on Germany; Austria declares war on Russia.
1945: World War II: Hiroshima, Japan is devastated when the atomic bomb “Little Boy” is dropped by the United States B-29 Enola Gay. Around 70,000 people are killed instantly, and some tens of thousands die in subsequent years from burns and radiation poisoning.
1960: Cuban Revolution: Cuba nationalizes American and foreign-owned property in the nation.
1962: Jamaica becomes independent from the United Kingdom.
1965: US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.
1996: The Ramones played their farewell concert at The Palace, Los Angeles, CA.
1996: NASA announces that the ALH 84001 meteorite, thought to originate from Mars, contains evidence of primitive life-forms.
2011: War in Afghanistan: A United States military helicopter is shot down, killing 30 American special forces members and a working dog, seven Afghan soldiers, and one Afghan civilian. It was the deadliest single event for the United States in the War in Afghanistan.
2012: NASA’s Curiosity rover lands on the surface of Mars.
