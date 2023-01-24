Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 24, 2013: Canton: Chickens, but not pigs or other farm animals, would be allowed in the town’s residential zones under a zoning change recommended Tuesday by the Planning Board. Community gardens and community supported agriculture also would be allowed under the proposal to the Town Council.
25 years ago
Jan. 24, 1998: The city of Watertown has condemned about a third of its street trees, damaged by Jan. 7-8 ice storm, Assistant City Planner Michael A. Lumbis said. The 145 doomed trees, mostly maple, have been marked with a blue cross and will be cut down as the Department of Works gets to them, he said.
50 years ago
Jan 24, 1973: Canton: Robert Miller of the Miller Construction Co., Lockport, confirmed today his company has exercised its option to buy a parcel of land just outside this village for a shopping center. Mr. Miller said he has “several commitments from major tenants” for the site, but would not say which firms or how many are involved. The A & P Grocery Store in downtown Canton is reported to be considering a move to the new shopping center.
75 years ago
Jan. 24, 1948: Gerald S. Hugaboom, supervisor of the adult education program at Massena High School this morning, said that registration for the second semester would be held Tuesday and Thursday. At those times adults can sign up for two commercial subjects, typewriting or shorthand; academic mathematics, chorus, art, home mechanics and crafts, including metal and wood work.
100 years ago
Jan. 24, 1923: Canton: A gas engine school is to be conducted in Canton under the direction of the New York state college of agriculture at Ithaca in cooperation with St. Lawrence county farm bureau, during the week of Jan 30 at Grange hall. Local committeemen are busy at present gathering the required number of signers for the school.
125 years ago
Jan 24, 1898: The annual festival and ball of the Theresa fire department Friday evening was a grand success in every particular. An immense crowd was in attendance and good order prevailed.
150 years ago
Jan. 24, 1873: There will be a hop of the Jefferson Social Club at Mechanic’s Hall this evening. It is the second of the series. The Club will give a grand ball at Washington Hall on the evening of Washington’s birthday.
The world
1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.
1915 – World War I: British Grand Fleet battle cruisers under Vice-Admiral Sir David Beatty engage Rear-Admiral Franz von Hipper’s battle cruisers in the Battle of Dogger Bank.
1916 – In Brushaber v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., the Supreme Court of the United States declares the federal income tax constitutional.
1918 – The Gregorian calendar is introduced in Russia by decree of the Council of People’s Commissars effective February 14 (New Style).
1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.
1935 – Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company starts selling the first canned beer.[9]
1939 – The deadliest earthquake in Chilean history strikes Chillán, killing approximately 28,000 people.
1942 – World War II: The Allies bombard Bangkok, leading Thailand, then under Japanese control, to declare war against the United States and United Kingdom.
1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill conclude a conference in Casablanca.
1946 – The United Nations General Assembly passes its first resolution to establish the United Nations Atomic Energy Commission.
1960 – Algerian War: Some units of European volunteers in Algiers stage an insurrection known as the “barricades week”, during which they seize government buildings and clash with local police.
1961 – Goldsboro B-52 crash: A bomber carrying two H-bombs breaks up in mid-air over North Carolina. The uranium core of one weapon remains lost.
1966 – Air India Flight 101 crashes into Mont Blanc.[10]
1968 – Vietnam War: The 1st Australian Task Force launches Operation Coburg against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong during wider fighting around Long Bình and Biên Hòa.
1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.
1977 – The Atocha massacre occurs in Madrid during the Spanish transition to democracy.
1978 – Soviet satellite Kosmos 954, with a nuclear reactor on board, burns up in Earth’s atmosphere, scattering radioactive debris over Canada’s Northwest Territories. Only 1% is recovered.
1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.
1986 – The Voyager 2 space probe makes its closest approach to Uranus.[11]
1987 – About 20,000 protestors march in a civil rights demonstration in Forsyth County, Georgia, United States.[12]
1989 – Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, with over 30 known victims, is executed by the electric chair at the Florida State Prison.
1990 – Japan launches Hiten, the country’s first lunar probe, the first robotic lunar probe since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 in 1976, and the first lunar probe launched by a country other than Soviet Union or the United States.
2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.
2009 – Cyclone Klaus makes landfall near Bordeaux, France, causing 26 deaths as well as extensive disruptions to public transport and power supplies.
2011 – At least 35 are killed and 180 injured in a bombing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.
2018 – Former doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of using his position to sexually abuse female gymnasts.[13]
