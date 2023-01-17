Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 17, 2013: Adams: After two hours of reviewing the town’s geology, Town Council members and other interested parties from the area found themselves with little new progress as they continue their search for a new water supply.
25 years ago
Jan. 17, 1998: Philadelphia became an oasis of power Friday in north Jefferson County, which still faces weeks without full utilities. A village plan to power the municipal electric power system with a private hydroelectric plant along the Indian River proved successful when officials began switching on neighborhoods around 3 p.m., but they didn’t celebrate too much because they weren’t sure how the system would react as the hours went by.
50 years ago
Jan. 17, 1973: Snowmobile races will be held as an event in the second annual Gouverneur winter carnival, according to Gouverneur Youth Development Corporation, sponsor of the carnival.
75 years ago
Jan. 17, 1948: A meeting of the Tri-River district scout committee and a scouters round table will be held next Thursday evening, beginning with a dinner the Imperial hotel.
100 years ago
Jan. 17, 1923: Jefferson county products is an interesting report of the census bureau setting forth the value of Jefferson county products, manufactured and agricultural. While the figures aew for the last annual census, when read with the banking figures of Watertown made public this month there is nothing to indicate that we are slipping. On the other hand we are forging ahead.
125 years ago
Jan. 17, 1898: There was a herd of reindeer in Carthage, 11 of them and they were on their way to Klondike in charge of their owner who rode in the caboose.
150 years ago
Jan. 17, 1873:“Humpty Dumpty” failed to have a big fall at Washington Hall last evening, but it wasn’t their fault. There was no afternoon train from Rome and they couldn’t get here.
The world
1912 – British polar explorer Capt. Robert Falcon Scott reaches the South Pole, one month after Roald Amundsen.
1917 – The United States pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands.
1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.
1950 – The Great Brink’s Robbery: Eleven thieves steal more than $2 million from an armored car company’s offices in Boston.
1977 – Capital punishment in the United States resumes after a 10-year hiatus, as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore is executed by firing squad in Utah.
1981 – President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos lifts martial law eight years and five months after declaring it.
1991 – Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm begins early in the morning as aircraft strike positions across Iraq. Iraq fires eight Scud missiles into Israel in an unsuccessful bid to provoke Israeli retaliation.
1998 – Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.
2007 – The Doomsday Clock is set to five minutes to midnight in response to North Korea’s nuclear testing.
2013 – Former cyclist Lance Armstrong confesses to his doping in an airing of Oprah’s ‘Next Chapter.”
2017 – The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is suspended.
