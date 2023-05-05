Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 5, 2013: Beginning next weekend, visitors can take step back into the north country’s 19th and early 2th century industrial heyday. The St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, 1755 Route 345, kicks off its 2013 season Saturday with an open house and a living history exhibit on plowing, disking soil and planting oats that will be harvested there later this year.
25 years ago
May 5, 1998: St. Lawrence County shoppers will once again enjoy tax-free back-to-school savings this year, the Board of Legislators decided during its regular meeting Monday. State and county sales tax on clothing purchases of less than $500 will be scrapped for the week of Sept. 1-7. The Ogdensburg City Council approved the exemption last month.
50 years ago
May 5, 1973: Families in the Adams area will have an opportunity to join the growing cooperative food buying movement. Hundreds of families in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are already participating in food buying clubs. Usually the food buying clubs offer meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruit and canned goods. Some offer bakery goods, too.
75 years ago
May 5, 1948: Lowville: Village businessmen will be required to keep up insurance payments on signs located on village streets, according to a resolution passed last night at the board of trustees. Chief of Police Gerald Smith was authorized to check on possible insurance lapses.
100 years ago
May 5, 1923: Gouverneur: The special committee appointed by the chamber of commerce and the board of trustees of the village with B.G. Parker as chairman, to investigate the lighting rate of 11 cents a kilowatt hour announced by the St, Lawrence Transmission company and the Oswegatchie Light and Power company to take effect May 1 over the flat rate system has recommended that all individuals contracts with either of the companies be canceled.
125 years ago
May 5, 1898: Clayton: On Tuesday evening the citizen’s meeting was held at Attorney Rees’ office. If some of our townsmen would take a greater interest in this undertaking they would be more of value tot he village as well as to themselves. It is the people who make the town or city. If we are ever to amount to anything as a summer resort we will have to do our own advertising and hold out inducements to the traveling public or it will go elsewhere.
150 years ago
May 5, 1873: Plessis: Farmers are very busy putting in their spring crops. Already quite a large breadth of oats, peas, and wheat has been sown, the ground being in excellent condition.
The world
1987 – Start of Congressional televised hearings in the Iran-Contra affair.
2010 – Mass protests in Greece erupt in response to austerity measures imposed by the government as a result of the Greek government-debt crisis.
