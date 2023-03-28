Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 28, 2013: The developers of the Woolworth building renovation project will show local officials today why they will ask for a tax-abatement package. Officials from the city, Jefferson County and the Watertown City School District have been invited to take a tour of the deteriorating Public Square landmark so they can get an idea of what it will take to restore it.
25 years ago
March 28, 1998: Flashing school zone signs installed Wednesday on Washington Street near Case Junior and Watertown high schools remind motorists to slow down for the sake of young pedestrians. The flashing school zone signs are the only ones in the city.
50 years ago
March 28, 1973: The 18th Annual Adirondack Deer Forum will be held in Boonville this weekend, but it is not expected to attract many sportsmen. Major issues, concerning deer management, such as the party permit system an winter kill, that have aroused sportsmen in past years are no longer the focus of attention.
75 years ago
March 28, 1948: Carthage: The modernized Carthage hospital, 812 State Street, opened today under the management of Miss Clarice Luther, R.N., following two months of remodeling in which the interior of the 50 year-old building was completely renovated. The hospital is now read to accommodate patients in the private, semi-private or ward quarters on both floors with preparations completed for surgical medical and obstetrical care.
100 years ago
March 28, 1923: The seniors class of the Governeur High School is one of the largest in the history of the institution. There are more than 50 pupils who will be candidates for graduation next June.
125 years ago
March 28, 1898: Canton: Last evening the “Merry Monarch” minstrels, a home organization, held the boards at the opera house until a late hour. Not only did they give the best amateur show seen in Canton for many years, but the public appreciated the fact, and turned out generously, over $200 being realized.
150 years ago
March 28, 1873: Several Watertown people were snowed in on the Syracuse Northern Railroad, between Pulaski and Sandy Creek, from 6 p.m. of Wednesday until 3 p.m. of Thursday. A night among the snow banks was not at all relished.
The world
1990 – President George H. W. Bush posthumously awards Jesse Owens the Congressional Gold Medal.
1999 – Kosovo War: Serb paramilitary and military forces kill at least 130 Kosovo Albanians in Izbica.
2003 – In a friendly fire incident, two American A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft attack British tanks participating in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, killing one soldier.
2005 – A 8.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Sumatra, killing over 1,000 people.
2006 – At least one million union members, students and unemployed take to the streets in France in protest at the government’s proposed First Employment Contract law.
