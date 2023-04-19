Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 19, 2013: The village’s battlefield site will be covered with 5,000 ceremonial cards for the bicentennial of the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor, an effort supported Thursday by a group of area volunteers. Approximately 15 volunteers from the Hounsfield Senior Citizens Club turned the village’s office building into an assembly line, putting cards into stakes made to hold up the notes in flower bouquets.
25 years ago
April 19, 1998: Two new rest areas on Interstate 81 in Jefferson County are the state’s new model for what a stop on the highway should be safe, convenient and stocked with information to entice travelers to spend time in the area. The new rest areas built by the state, one in the town of Orleans for northbound traffic and one at Watertown Center for southbound traffic, each came with a $1.3 million price tag. They replace 1,200 square foot comfort stations that were built in the 1970s and housed basic bathroom facilities.
50 years ago
April 19, 1973: An agriculture program will be reintroduced to the curriculum at Lowville Academy and Central School. The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to develop an exploratory and general program rather than a vocational one such as us now offered at the Lewis County Occupational Center.
75 years ago
April 19, 1948: The Massena village budget, which will come up for approval at a public hearing a week from tonight, is a sign of the times. Just as prices are far above those of 1938, so the new budget is 110 per cent greater than that of ten years ago.
100 years ago
April 19, 1923: It is generally understood that speeding in Gouverneur is going to prove a costly pastime this season. It is still going to be worse for those who are brought to court a second time for this same offense. If heavy fines fail to halt the practice it was said Tuesday that jail sentences would be meted out.
125 years ago
April 19, 1898: East Rodman: Farmers are now busy at their plowing and sowing grain. It is quite dry here and all are wishing for rain.
150 years ago
April 19, 1873: The “Great Bend Paper Company” is improving the present opportunity, during the high water, for repairing their mill. They have thus been engaged for about ten days. They will be fully prepared in a few days to manufacture both board and wrapping paper. They employ about twenty hands in their mill, and, when in full operation, will manufacture and ship about one carload of wrapping and one of board every four days.
The world
1971 – Charles Manson is sentenced to death (later commuted to life imprisonment) for conspiracy in the Tate–LaBianca murders.
2013 – Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev is killed in a shootout with police. His brother Dzhokhar is later captured hiding in a boat inside a backyard in the suburb of Watertown.
2020 – A killing spree in Nova Scotia leaves 22 people and the perpetrator dead.
