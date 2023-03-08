Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 8, 2013: The Clayton Harbor Hotel project hit another milestone Thursday night with town planners unanimously approving the site plan and special use permit for the “luxury hotel and conference center” proposed on the former Frink America site.
25 years ago
March 8, 1998: Potsdam: January’s ice storm pounded thousands of trees in the north country, splitting trunks, cracking limbs and leaving them vulnerable to disease. But unless those trees pose an immediate threat to personal property or public safety, don’t cut them down just yet — you may be surprised how much damage they can endure. That was the message trumpeted by St. Lawrence County Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulturist Stephen F. VanderMark during tree-damage workshop Saturday at the village civic center.
50 years ago
March 8, 1973: Malone: Nearly 50 loads of snow have been trucked to a half-mile oval track at the fair grounds where the “world series of snowballing” will be held Friday through Sunday, according to Garth Callahan, co-chairman of the race committee.
75 years ago
March 8, 1948: A total of $957 collected during the first four days of the 1948 Red Cross drive in the Carthage area has been received to date by campaign headquarters from partial returns by the more than 80 workers, Leon A. Elliott, co-chairman of the drive announced today.
100 years ago
March 8, 1923: Gouvernuer: The extreme cold weather of the past two months has a frozen a number of water pipes on different streets of the West Side and some have resisted all efforts to thaw them out. These people will have to wait until spring to get their supply of water. It is not an uncommon sight to see people carrying water from their neighbors.
125 years ago
March 8, 1898: Carthage: C.M. Weichard was re-elected chief engineer of the fire department last evening. He left it to the different companies to select assistants for him.
150 years ago
March 8, 1873: Adams Center: The “Stare Dramatic Clubs,” of this place and Rodman, gave an entertainment, on the evening of the 4th, to a full house. The receipts amounted to $40. The school here took part in the performance.
The world
1917 – The U.S. Senate votes to limit filibusters by adopting the cloture rule.
2014 – In one of aviation’s greatest mysteries, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying a total of 239 people, disappears en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The fate of the flight remains unknown.
2021 – International Women’s Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.
2021 - 28 political institutions in Myanmar establish the National Unity Consultative Council, a historic alliance of ethnic armed organizations and democratically elected leaders in response to the 2021 Myanmar coup d’état
