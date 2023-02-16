Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 16, 2013: Clayton: To mitigate anticipated parking shortages downtown this summer, the village board is seeking a contractor to run a shuttle service connecting its business district to remote parking areas.
25 years ago
Feb. 16, 1998: A temporary team of social workers is helping Genesis HealthCare of New York provide one-on-one counseling to Jefferson County residents still coping with stress related to last month’s ice storm.
50 years ago
Feb. 16, 1973: Officers were elected and a trustee elcted at the annual meeting of the Lowville Free Library. Librarian Mrs. Mary Ramage reported circulation during 1972 was 38,712. Of this amount, 34,948 were books, 2,081 periodicals, 1,498 recordings and films, 185 framed pictures, catalogs and maps.
75 years ago
Feb. 16, 1948: Carthage: A total of $66 in new contributions toward the purchase of the 30-acre Cold Spring park site was reported. The additonal contributions made during the past week raise the total accumaulated to date to $166.
100 years ago
Feb. 16, 1923: Gouverneur: The heavy snow storm of the last two days jas caused great concern in regard to the coal situation. Although practically all the local dealers have coal on the road there is little on hand for delivery. Due to the blocking of the railroads by the storm it is understood that the coal is being held up en route.
125 years ago
Feb. 16, 1898: Theresa: A resolution to purchase a stone crusher which could be more readily transported over to the mills of this town than the present very cumberous one, was defeated by a small majority. A resolution to raise $150 to improve the town lot in the cemetery was adopted.
150 years ago
Feb. 16, 1873: Our village is comparitively quiet today on account of the town meeting at Adams Centre. The election is very exciting, as there are a large number if tickets, among which are “The People’s Ticket,” “The Tax Payer’s Ticket,” etc. Every candidate on the Republican Ticket has a Democratic Ticket with his name and office on it in place of the real candidate and visa versa.
The world
1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.
1959 – Fidel Castro becomes premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on Jan. 1.
1968 – In Haleyville, Ala., the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.
2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.
2005 – The National Hockey League cancels the entire 2004–05 regular season and playoffs.
2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.
2013 – A bomb blast at a market in Hazara Town, Quetta, Pakistan kills more than 80 people and injures 190 others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.