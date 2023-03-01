Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
March 1, 2013: Union officials representing the employees at Massena Memorial Hospital have voiced opposition to the municpal hospital’s preliminary discussion on privatization.
25 years ago
March 1, 1998: About 530 students from 11 school districts in Jefferson and Lewis counties competed Saturday in the annual Odyssey of the Mind competition at Watertown High School.
50 years ago
March 1, 1973: The Lewis County Maple Queen contest sponsored by the Lowville Kiwanis Club will be held at Lowville Academy. Kiwanians have announced that any civic or fraternal group in the county may enter candidates in the contest. Prizes totaling $125 cash will be awarded by the Kiwanis Club in conjunction with maple producers.
75 years ago
March 1, 1948: Ogdensburg: All slot machines were removed from private clubs in this city over the weekend. The action of removing the machines was taken by the individual clubs and follows similar action previously taken in Jefferson, Oswego, and Oneida counties, where machines were removed following threats of law enforcement by district attorneys.
100 years ago
March 1, 1923: Carthage: A third type of motor ice cutting machine has just been brought out by the Bruet-Duffer corporation of this village, who for the last five years have been manufacturing the motor driven ice cutting machines. They have manufactured two types of machines, the first being a 34 horsepower machine and the second a five horsepower. The one that they are now working on and have nearly protected in a 20 horsepower machine.
125 years ago
March 1, 1898: Canton: The sentiment seems to be gaining ground that the sum placed at the disposal of the committee on jail matters was too small, and that $20,000 or $25,000 can be profitably expended. While this may look like a large sum to many, still it is a work that is to be done for a long period of time, not for simply today, and if bonds are issued running say ten years, very few taxpayers in the county would ever see any difference in their taxes, while the improved condition of the jail would be something that all of them could appreciate.
150 years ago
March 1, 1873: Copenhagen: Mr. H.M. Whiting, of this place, has two cows from which he has sold over two hundred dollars worth of butter and cheese the past season. Mr. Whiting carried during six months 12,000 pounds of milk.
The world
1910 – The deadliest avalanche in United States history buries a Great Northern Railway train in northeastern King County, Wash., killing 96 people.
1932 – Aviator Charles Lindbergh’s 20-month-old son Charles Jr. is kidnapped from his home in East Amwell, N.J. His body would not be found until May 12.
1942 – World War II: Japanese forces land on Java, the main island of the Dutch East Indies, at Merak and Banten Bay (Banten), Eretan Wetan (Indramayu) and Kragan (Rembang).
1947 – The International Monetary Fund begins financial operations.
1953 – Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses; he dies four days later.
1971 – President of Pakistan Yahya Khan indefinitely postpones the pending national assembly session, precipitating massive civil disobedience in East Pakistan.
1974 – Watergate scandal: Seven are indicted for their role in the Watergate break-in and charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice.
1981 – Provisional Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands begins his hunger strike in HM Prison Maze.
1991 – Uprisings against Saddam Hussein begin in Iraq, leading to the death of more than 25,000 people mostly civilian.
1992 – Bosnia and Herzegovina declares its independence from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
1998 – “Titanic” became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.
2003 – Management of the United States Customs Service and the United States Secret Service move to the United States Department of Homeland Security.
2007 – Tornadoes break out across the southern United States, killing at least 20 people, including eight at Enterprise High School.
2008 – The Armenian police clash with peaceful opposition rally protesting against allegedly fraudulent presidential elections, as a result ten people are killed.
2014 – Thirty-five people are killed and 143 injured in a mass stabbing at Kunming Railway Station in China.
