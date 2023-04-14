Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 14, 2013: Lowville: The 10th annual Snirt Run drew a slightly smaller crowd of ATV enthusiasts than last year, with approximately 3,120 registered participants. Though the weather may have attracted a smaller than anticipated crowd, it created safer riding conditions for the all-terrain vehicles.
25 years ago
April 14, 1998: The Watertown City Council made tentative plans for a spring pickup of oversized trash, while council members sparred in the latest round of police staffing/drug debate. Mr. Graham said he would not ask residents to pay higher taxes for more officers while the city is wasting law enforcement money in other areas.
50 years ago
April 14, 1973: Ogdensburg: Harold McAdams will ask the city council to rezone property at 314 Caroline St., despite reports the zoning board of appeals will resign if the council overturns its second denials of Mr. McAdams variance request. Board chairman Phyllis Cunningham has indicated the board’s authority to enforce zoning ordinance would be undermined if the council overturns the board’s ruling after the case was considered twice.
75 years ago
April 14, 1948: The Lowville unit of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union held their annual temperance educational day at the Lowville academy April 7. Milk was donated by local farmers and friends, and pasteurized and made into chocolate milk by Floyd Osterhoudt. Punch and cookies were given by the members of the Lowville Union.
100 years ago
April 14, 1923: Canton: Seven highways have been designated by County Superintendent of Highways Walter F. Willson to be constructed in St. Lawrence county in 1923 in accordance with the provisions of sections 320a and 320b of the highway law.
125 years ago
April 14, 1898: Carthage: The social at the opera house last evening by the ladies if the Episcopal church received a very large patronage. There was entertainment which was worth the whole price of admission.
150 years ago
April 14, 1873: Communication with Alexandria Bay by water is again established. The steamer “Jennie” will leave Cape Vincent today on the arrival there of the afternoon train, and will continue to do so until further notice.
The world
1901–present
1906 – The first meeting of the Azusa Street Revival, which will launch Pentecostalism as a worldwide movement, is held in Los Angeles.
1908 – Hauser Dam, a steel dam on the Missouri River in Montana, fails, sending a surge of water 25 to 30 feet (7.6 to 9.1 m) high downstream.
1909 – Muslims in the Ottoman Empire begin a massacre of Armenians in Adana.
1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic and begins to sink.
1928 – The Bremen, a German Junkers W 33 type aircraft, reaches Greenly Island, Canada, completing the first successful transatlantic aeroplane flight from east to west.
1929 – The inaugural Monaco Grand Prix takes place in the Principality of Monaco. William Grover-Williams wins driving a Bugatti Type 35.
1931 – The Spanish Cortes deposes King Alfonso XIII and proclaims the Second Spanish Republic.
1935 – The Black Sunday dust storm, considered one of the worst storms of the Dust Bowl, sweeps across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles and neighboring areas.
1940 – World War II: Royal Marines land in Namsos, Norway, preceding a larger force which will arrive two days later.
1941 – World War II: German and Italian forces attack Tobruk, Libya.
1944 – Bombay explosion: A massive explosion in Bombay harbor kills 300 and causes economic damage. valued at 20 million pounds.
1945 – Razing of Friesoythe: The 4th Canadian (Armoured) Division deliberately destroys the German town of Friesoythe on the orders of Major General Christopher Vokes.
1958 – The Soviet satellite Sputnik 2 falls from orbit after a mission duration of 162 days. This was the first spacecraft to carry a living animal, a female dog named Laika, who likely lived only a few hours.
1967 – Gnassingbé Eyadéma overthrows Nicolas Grunitzky and installs himself as the new President of Togo, a title he will hold for the next 38 years.
1978 – Tbilisi demonstrations: Thousands of Georgians demonstrate against Soviet attempts to change the constitutional status of the Georgian language.
1979 – The Progressive Alliance of Liberia stages a protest, without a permit, against an increase in rice prices proposed by the government, with clashes between protestors and the police resulting in over 70 deaths and over 500 injuries.
1981 – STS-1: The first operational Space Shuttle, Columbia completes its first test flight.
1986 – The heaviest hailstones ever recorded, each weighing 1 kilogram (2.2 lb), fall on the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, killing 92.
1988 – The USS Samuel B. Roberts strikes a mine in the Persian Gulf during Operation Earnest Will.
1988 – In a United Nations ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union signs an agreement pledging to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.
1991 – The Republic of Georgia introduces the post of President following its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
1994 – In a friendly fire incident during Operation Provide Comfort in northern Iraq, two U.S. Air Force aircraft mistakenly shoot-down two U.S. Army helicopters, killing 26 people.
1997 – Pai Hsiao-yen, daughter of Taiwanese artiste Pai Bing-bing is kidnapped on her way to school, preceding her murder.
1999 – NATO mistakenly bombs a convoy of ethnic Albanian refugees. Yugoslav officials say 75 people were killed.
1999 – A severe hailstorm strikes Sydney, Australia causing A$2.3 billion in insured damages, the most costly natural disaster in Australian history.
2002 – Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez returns to office two days after being ousted and arrested by the country’s military.
2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.
2003 – U.S. troops in Baghdad capture Abu Abbas, leader of the Palestinian group that killed an American on the hijacked cruise liner MS Achille Lauro in 1985.
2005 – The Oregon Supreme Court nullifies marriage licenses issued to same-sex couples a year earlier by Multnomah County.
2006 – Twin blasts triggered by crude bombs during Asr prayer in the Jama Masjid mosque in Delhi injure 13 people.
2014 – In Nigeria, Boko Haram set up Twin bombings in Abuja, and abducted two hundred seventy-six schoolgirls in Chibok.
2016 – The foreshock of Kumamoto earthquakes occurs in Japan.
2022 – Russian invasion of Ukraine: The Russian warship Moskva sinks.
