Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Feb. 24, 2013: The Lewis County Planning Board has signed off on the town of Lowville’s proposed law that would ban large-scale manure digesters and regulate small ones. However, board memebrs on Thursday recommneded town leaders consonder a slight change to definitions, citing some confusion as to whether the law could outlaw all digesters, even ones that process only food waste.
25 years ago
Feb. 24, 1998: It’s hard enough running a village in the aftermath of a devastating ice storm. It’s even more difficult to fix your village telephone lines at the same time. Mayor Reginald J. Golden, a Bell Atlantic maintencane splicer, has worled 45 out of the last 47 days to return telephone service to Northern New York residents, including some households in Antwerp.
50 years ago
Feb. 24, 1973: “Music for the People” will be the theme of the February meeting of the Watertown Morning Musicales in the chapel of All Souls Universalist Church at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. William Carey, program chairman, will present a program featuring various aspects of the city school district’s music curriculum.
75 years ago
Feb. 24, 1948: A number of residents of the Twin Villages have expressed concern during recent weeks over the apparent unsteady condition of the temporary bridge which now spans the Black River between Carthage and West Carthage. Evidenty as a result of heavy winter snows which blanketed the 50-year-old structure for nearly three months, the bridge section at the West Carthage end has sagged several inches, bending to near the breaking point.
100 years ago
Feb. 24, 1923: Cape Vincent: The centennial anniversary of the First Presbyterian Church of this village will be observed next Friday evening. This is the exact date of its opening which took place on March 2, 1823. A celebration is being arranged by Rev. A.T. Cort, who is moderator of the St. Lawrence Presbytery, to mark the event.
125 years ago
Feb. 24, 1898: The first day of the third day’s races at Sackets Harbor passed off without much excitement. Parties from Watertown with a wheel of fortune or some other contrivance drove out on the ice, but were quietly informed by Police Justice E.H. Parker that it would not be allowed.
150 years ago
Feb. 24, 1873: Alexandria Bay: The water is making its appearance in many places through the ice, in the river, assuring us spring will soon be here. Capt. W.H. Houghton has advertised to run the steamer Jennie between this place and Cape Vincent daily, as soon as navigation opens, touching at Clayton.
The world
1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.
1920 – The Nazi Party (NSDAP) was founded by Adolf Hitler in the Hofbräuhaus beer hall in Munich, Germany.
1944 – Merrill’s Marauders: The Marauders begin their 1,000-mile journey through Japanese-occupied Burma.
1945 – Egyptian Premier Ahmad Mahir Pasha is killed in Parliament after reading a decree.
1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.
1949 – The Armistice Agreements are signed, to formally end the hostilities of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.
1967 – Cultural Revolution: Zhang Chunqiao announces the dissolution of the Shanghai People’s Commune, replacing its local government with a revolutionary committee.
1968 – Vietnam War: The Tet Offensive is halted; South Vietnamese forces led by Ngo Quang Truong recapture the citadel of Hué.
1971 – The All India Forward Bloc holds an emergency central committee meeting after its chairman, Hemantha Kumar Bose, is killed three days earlier. P.K. Mookiah Thevar is appointed as the new chairman.
1976 – The current constitution of Cuba is formally proclaimed.
1978 – The Yuba County Five disappear in California. Four of their bodies are found four months later.
1981 – The 6.7 Ms Gulf of Corinth earthquake affected Central Greece with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe). Twenty-two people were killed, 400 were injured, and damage totaled $812 million.
1983 – A special commission of the United States Congress condemns the Japanese American internment during World War II.
1989 – United Airlines Flight 811, bound for New Zealand from Honolulu, rips open during flight, blowing nine passengers out of the business-class section.
1991 – Gulf War: Ground troops cross the Saudi Arabian border and enter Iraq, thus beginning the ground phase of the war.
1996 – Two civilian airplanes operated by the Miami-based group Brothers to the Rescue are shot down in international waters by the Cuban Air Force.
1999 – China Southwest Airlines Flight 4509, a Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft, crashes on approach to Wenzhou Longwan International Airport in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. All 61 people on board are killed.
2004 – The 6.3 Mw Al Hoceima earthquake strikes northern Morocco with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent). At least 628 people are killed, 926 are injured, and up to 15,000 are displaced.
2006 – Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo declares Proclamation 1017 placing the country in a state of emergency in attempt to subdue a possible military coup.
2007 – Japan launches its fourth spy satellite, stepping up its ability to monitor potential threats such as North Korea.
2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba and the Council of Ministers after 32 years. He remains as head of the Communist Party for another three years.
2015 – A Metrolink train derails in Oxnard, California following a collision with a truck, leaving more than 30 injured.
2016 – Tara Air Flight 193, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, crashed, with 23 fatalities, in Solighopte, Myagdi District, Dhaulagiri Zone, while en route from Pokhara Airport to Jomsom Airport.
2020 – Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Prime Minister of Malaysia following an attempt to replace the Pakatan Harapan government, which triggered the 2020-2022 Malaysian political crisis.
2022 – Days after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Russian president Vladimir Putin orders a full scale invasion of Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.