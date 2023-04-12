Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 12, 2013: Just passing through Canton/ Don’t wait; take the bypass. That was the message Wednesday from Canton police, who warned that congestion already is accompanying work on a $9.55 million Route 11 reconstruction project through the heart of village, which resumed for the season on Monday.
25 years ago
April 12, 1998: Fort Drum: Machine guns and rocket launchers won’t be the only things smoking on the ranges this spring. To clear more space for training, protect the environment and prepare for the growing threat of wildfires, representatives from three civilian departments learned a land management technique known as prescribed burning.
50 years ago
April 12, 1973: The 1973 dairy princess contest for Lewis County will be under the direction of the Lewis County dairy prices and milk promotion programs. The contest will be held at Lowville Academy and Central School and is open to all girls whose parents are dairy farmers. For the first time a contestant may just be entering her senior year.
75 years ago
April 12, 1948: The arrival of the annual spring parade of fundraising campaigns for various charitable and medical causes has focused the attention of a number of Carthage residents recently on the possibility of founding a community chest program.
100 years ago
April 12, 1923: Canton: Street Commissioner A.H. Williams has had a force of men busy for the past week cleaning the village streets of the dirt left by the melting snow. Several days ago the fire hose was used to wash off Main street and at the same time the fire hydrants were cleared of their winter covering. Yesterday Court street was swept up and then washed off. The annual spring cleaning of this year is fully two weeks later than usual, the delay being caused by the late arrival of warm weather.
125 years ago
April 12, 1898: Dexter: School opens again this morning. Principal Alverson passed the week very pleasantly among friends at Antwerp, Philadelphia and East Hounsfield. Miss Lamson visited the home of her parents at Geneseo. Miss Bigwood spent the week at the home of her sister at Syracuse, and Miss Rice at the home of her parents at Rices. All have returned, well pleased with their week’s outing and ready to take up work with renewed energy.
150 years ago
April 12, 1873: The car shops of the Rome, Watertown, & Ogdensburg Company at Rome have received orders to build at once 100 new freight cars to be put on the road by middle of June, to carry the immense quantity of Canada lumber which has been contracted to be taken over this road.
The world
1934 – The strongest surface wind gust in the world at the time of 231 mph, is measured on the summit of Mount Washington, N.H. It has since been surpassed.
1934 – The U.S. Auto-Lite strike begins, culminating in a five-day melee between Ohio National Guard troops and 6,000 strikers and picketers.
1945 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office; Vice President Harry S. Truman becomes President upon Roosevelt’s death.
1945 – World War II: The U.S. Ninth Army under General William H. Simpson crosses the Elbe River astride Magdeburg, and reaches Tangermünde—only 50 miles from Berlin.
1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.
1961 – Space Race: The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first crewed orbital flight, Vostok 1.
1963 – The Soviet nuclear-powered submarine K-33 collides with the Finnish merchant vessel M/S Finnclipper in the Danish straits.
1970 – Soviet submarine K-8, carrying four nuclear torpedoes, sinks in the Bay of Biscay four days after a fire on board.
1980 – The Americo-Liberian government of Liberia is violently deposed.
1980 – Transbrasil Flight 303, a Boeing 727, crashes on approach to Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis, Brazil. Fifty-five out of the 58 people on board are killed.
1980 – Canadian runner and athlete, Terry Fox begins his Marathon of Hope Run in St. John’s, NF
1981 – The first launch of a Space Shuttle (Columbia) takes place: The STS-1 mission.
1983 – Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.
1990 – Jim Gary’s “Twentieth Century Dinosaurs” exhibition opens at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. He is the only sculptor ever invited to present a solo exhibition there.
1992 – The Euro Disney Resort officially opens with its theme park Euro Disneyland; the resort and its park’s name are subsequently changed to Disneyland Paris.
1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving “intentionally false statements” in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.
2002 – A suicide bomber blows herself up at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market, killing seven people and wounding 104.
2007 – A suicide bomber penetrates the Green Zone and detonates in a cafeteria within a parliament building, killing Iraqi MP Mohammed Awad and wounding more than twenty other people.
2009 – Zimbabwe officially abandons the Zimbabwean dollar as its official currency.
2010 – Merano derailment: A rail accident in South Tyrol kills nine people and injures a further 28.
2013 – Two suicide bombers kill three Chadian soldiers and injure dozens of civilians at a market in Kidal, Mali.
2014 – The Great Fire of Valparaíso ravages the Chilean city of Valparaíso, killing 16 people, displacing nearly 10,000, and destroying over 2,000 homes.
