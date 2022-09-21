Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 21, 2012: Lowville town officials had a hard time digesting the notion of a manure and food-waste digester facility here. A biodigester on the Lowville site “will likely decrease the value of our surrounding properties,” said Christine D. Mealus, a neighbor near Markowski Road, the proposed location of the project. Town zoning law has no provision for such a facility, leading to it being a moot issue.
25 years ago
Sept. 21, 1997: Ogdensburg is considering a federal grant to hire more police. Patty Smithers appeared before the City Council with a request to address violent crime after her son and husband were attacked by a gang of youths in July. Police Chief Andrew P. Wells wants four new officers. If the grant application for $300,000 is approved, that would bring the number of officers dedicated to road patrols to 23.
50 years ago
Sept. 21, 1972: Hogansburg-born Richard Oakes, a former ironworker, was shot to death in California. Oakes became world famous for his leadership role as a spokesman in the occupation of the former federal prison located on Alcatraz Island from 1969 to 1971 as part of the Indians of All Tribes activist group. He later attempted to reclaim nearly 3.5 million acres on behalf of the Pit River Indian Tribe. Overall, Mr. Oakes wanted the return of enough land to secure reservations for tribes throughout the United States and Canada, education for his people, as well as health facilities and legal aid.
75 years ago
Sept. 20, 1947: Northern New York was in the grip of its first cold spell of the season and the temperatures in some sections dropped below the freezing mark overnight. Bloomingdale, located near Saranac Lake, was 29 degrees. In Watertown, the official low was 38, the coldest since June 4. Householders were forced to start fires in the face of the cool spell while pedestrians and others brought out topcoats.
100 years ago
Sept. 21, 1922: Federal boat Chillicothe, commanded by Capt. J.E. Stika, conducted motor boat searches in Alexandria Bay. The latest search located and confiscated three bottles of Scotch whiskey, gin and benedictine stowed away under robes in a boat owned by a New York City resident. Three college students, from Yale, Princeton and Columbia, were charged with violating the Volstead act and the boat seized.
125 years ago
Sept. 21, 1897: The beautiful and life-like wax figures which have attracted much attention in Traver’s show window will be on view here tonight for the last time.
150 years ago
Sept. 21, 1872: Nott has sold from 50 to 60 crates of peaches per day for a few days past. Also, drop in at H. M. Rowe and Co.’s and take home a box of those Delaware or Concord grapes. They are fresh and delicious and cheap.
The world
1776: Part of New York City is burned shortly after being occupied by British forces.
1780: American Revolutionary War: Benedict Arnold gives the British the plans to West Point.
1792: French Revolution: The National Convention abolishes the monarchy.
1933: Salvador Lutteroth establishes Mexican professional wrestling.
1953: Lieutenant No Kum-sok, a North Korean pilot, defects to South Korea with his jet fighter.
1981: Sandra Day O’Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.
1993: Russian President Boris Yeltsin triggers a constitutional crisis when he suspends parliament and scraps the constitution.
2003: The Galileo spacecraft is terminated by sending it into Jupiter’s atmosphere.
