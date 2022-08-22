Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 22, 2012: Vito’s Gourmet will be the name of the deli offering homemade sandwiches, soups and salads at 3 Public Square in Watertown. Owner Todd V. Tarzia said that he owned a similar deli in Tampa, Fla. in the 1990s, to cater to people who work downtown who don’t have time to go to a sit-down restaurant. Vito is Mr. Tarzia’s middle name, inspired by his late grandfather Vito Tarzia, himself a resident of Watertown. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant will seat 20 people and will be staffed by four employees.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1997: Downtown Malone was the scene of fire that attracted the assistance of every local fire department in Franklin County. The Flanagan Hotel six-story building was gutted by the blaze that lasted over two hours. Thirteen people lived in the hotel prior to the fire. One man is missing and six others were injured from the loss of one of Malone’s oldest buildings, built in 1914, as well as the largest.
50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1972: Massena Community Park Arena preliminary construction continues on the $864,920 project located adjacent to the Harte Haven Shopping Plaza. Seating capacity will be 1,200 persons in six rows of seats with a six-foot aisle, beneath an electric scoreboard. The design of the building will enable it to be enclosed with eight feet of wall when it becomes feasible in the future. January 1, 1973 is the projected grand opening.
75 years ago
Aug. 22, 1947: The S.S. Joseph Dubrule 495-ton ferry boat ran aground on a sandbar in the Ogdensburg harbor, stranding the vessel for three hours. A thick fog was present at 6:30 AM when the accident occurred. The vessel was freed with the help of a tug boat from Ogdensburg. A four-blast emergency signal was heard across the St. Lawrence River in Prescott and a tug of the Canadian National Railway was also dispatched to the scene.
100 years ago
Aug. 22, 1922: Watertown Chief of Police E. J. Singleton has issued orders to proprietors of stores in Public Square to remove penny weighing machines from the sidewalks. Three stores had machines in front of their businesses. The chief told the proprietors that they were violating the city ordinance by allowing machines to be kept on the street. Owners were surprised by the Sunday order issuance due to the machines being located on the street for years.
125 years ago
Aug. 21, 1897: Ward L. Normandeau, a patient at the St. Lawrence state hospital in Ogdensburg, escaped from the institution and is now reported to be sailing to Japan from Vancouver, B.C. While in Winnipeg recently, the young man procured a large sum of money on a letter of credit at the Bank of Commerce. The escapee was accompanied by a lawyer from Montreal familiar with the estate of the escapee’s late uncle, the Rev. G.J. Normandeau. American authorities in Japan have been alerted to the imminent arrival of the itinerant traveler where he will be kept under surveillance during his sojurn in Japan.
150 years ago
Aug. 22, 1872: Farm of 200 acres in the town of Champion with good buildings and living water; 1000 sugar maples; in fact a good dairy farm within 1 1/2 miles of the flourishing village of Carthage. The above property will be sold on reasonable terms, and time given for part of the purchase money.
The world
1902: Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.
1989: Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.
1992: FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi shoots and kills Vicki Weaver during an 11-day siege at her home at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
2003: Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Court building.
2004: Versions of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.
2007: The Texas Rangers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 30–3, the most runs scored by a team in modern Major League Baseball history.
