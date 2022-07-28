Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 28, 2012: The Town of Lyme soon will make public its draft wind zoning law introducing tougher restrictions on turbines. Grounded on a recent survey that found a majority of of Lyme residents were against wind energy development, the proposed law requires a half-mile turbine setback from roads, town boundaries and from non-participating property lines. New noise limits also are featured in the draft.
25 years ago
July 28, 1997: Lisbon Beach is the scene of the North Country version of the Strongman competition. Organizers Sebastian O. “Bee” Burns, Lisbon, and Douglas W. Fortune, Ogdensburg, have incorporated eight events into the showcase of human strength including log lifting, rock lifting, and dragging a boat across the beach. Mr. Burns and Mr. Fortune are partners in Power Fit Personal Trainers.
50 years ago
July 28, 1972: Clarence Lampman, Town of Leyden, was the recipient of a restraining order issued by Supreme Court Justice James O’Donnell from further promoting a rock festival on his 100-acre farm located on the East Road. A 1970 local law prohibiting assemblies of more than 10,000 was passed after a previous proposed festival on Tug Hill. Lampman claims his Aug. 19 project will draw under 5,000 spectators.
75 years ago
July 28, 1947: The Senate has approved and sent to the White House a bill authorizing the construction of a bridge across the St. Lawrence river at or near Ogdensburg. The measure would give the authority to a nine-member commission to be appointed by the Governor of New York.
100 years ago
July 28, 1922: The Grand Union Tea Company has leased a building in Malone (Franklin County) for the purposes of product distribution. The company boasts 459 stores nationwide, including one in Watertown.
125 years ago
July 28, 1897: A flamboyant peddler salesman arrived in Antwerp with a horse decorated by bell and he, bareheaded. Proposing to sell the local residents a product that he called an electric belt, the knife-waving character asked for someone in the crowd to give him a dollar, which he then gave back along with four more. A great many more hopefuls rushed to hand over their money similarly, causing a scene. At the height of the cash exchange the peddler ceased to hand back any more and asked what should be done with the rest in his hand? A voice in the crowd said to keep it which the peddler did.
150 years ago
July 27, 1872: J.A. Quencer, Watertown dealer in Fine Cigars, has a supply of the popular brands including “J.A.Q.,” “SWAN” and “Pearl.” Call and try them at the Sign of the Grecian Bend, No. 3 Arcade St.
The world
1996: The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Wash. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.
2002: Nine coal miners trapped in the flooded Quecreek Mine in Somerset County, Pa., are rescued after 77 hours underground.
2018: Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
