Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
July 13, 2012: In Felts Mills, Vandals used a sledgehammer to smash the grave markers of Revolutionary War veterans, pushed over a local family’s headstone and poured gasoline on the burial site of a woman who died in April, according to the woman’s family and the cemetery groundskeeper, who were left to pick up the pieces this week. “Somebody’s got something they ain’t got, and they’re going to ruin it,” groundskeeper Herbert A. Cross, also an Evergreen Cemetery Association board member said.
25 years ago
July 13, 1997: Ask a cop about the busiest street for police calls, and likely the answer will be Arsenal. Data compiled by the Watertown Daily Times from city police dispatch logs confirm Arsenal the busiest for police calls, but show domestic fights come in less frequently than calls complaining about animals.
50 years ago
July 13, 1972: Warm and humid weather continued in Jefferson County today but summer temperatures in the high 80s were expected to slack off some with the prediction of showers and thunderstorms through Friday.
75 years ago
July 13, 1947: Extensive changes are being made on the old John L. Barnes residents, the former Anna Poste Ellsworth place, 27 State street, by the present owner, George W. Hazzard. The removal of the long column supported porch extending across the front has been completed and this off one begins to see how much the house resembles the old Juliet Barnes house on Main Street west of the railway crossing.
100 years ago
July 13, 1922: Awakened by the crackling noise of a fire and the smell of smoke early Sunday morning, Oliver Laeur, a Civil War veteran of Indian Creek, realized that his only salvation was through a second story window. After gathering together a few of his possessions in the room, he jumped from the window and escaped uninjured. He was the only occupant of the house.
125 years ago
July 13, 1897: The Harris House. Best meals served in the city for 25 cents. Good stabling for horses. All on Public Square.
150 years ago
July 13, 1872: Last evening was the occasion of a very pleasant gathering of genial spirits at the country mansion of James Brintall, some four miles away from the city, on one of the most extensive and beautiful gems in Jefferson county. The party consisted of ladies and gentlemen from town, met by invitation at the old Homestead to enjoy the hospitality of Isaac Brintall, Esq., and his amiable lady, and pay their respects to the venerable James, one of the oldest residents in this part of the country, being now 84 years of age.
The world
1863: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
1956: The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973: Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.
1977: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting in New York City.
1985: Vice President George H. W. Bush becomes the Acting President for the day when President Ronald Reagan undergoes surgery to remove polyps from his colon.
2013: Typhoon Soulik kills at least nine people and affects more than 160 million in East China and Taiwan.
2016: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.
2020: After a five-day search, the body of American actress and singer Naya Rivera is recovered from Lake Piru, where she drowned in California.
