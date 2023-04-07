Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 7, 2013: Ogdensburg: Developer Gilbert J. Jones is refusing to accept a $60,000 loan for improvements to his cinema from the Ogdensburg Growth Fund Development Corp. “Iasked for $100,00,” he said Friday. “I’m sticking with that.”
25 years ago
April 7, 1998: Watertown: While much discussion on Monday night’s City Council meeting focused on drugs, council members did find time to squeeze in other topics such as skateboarding and parade routes. Several skateboarders attended the meeting to follow up on their recent request for a skate park.
50 years ago
April 7, 1973: The Star Lake Fire Department is the first in St. Lawrence County to have an ambulance service equipped with an FM radio system.
75 years ago
April 7, 1948: The Lyons Falls Women’s club will hold a spring fashion show next Wednesday evening, at 8 at the Parish House, Lyons Falls, under the direction of Arnold Shapiro of the Globe store of Watertown. Models from the Globe Store will show new styles in dresses, coats, suits hats, and furs.
100 years ago
April 7, 1923: Canton is having another building boom this year which at present shows signs of being even greater than that of a year ago, and conditions never looked as bright for a larger and more hustling town. There is and has been for two years a decided shortage of houses and this spring there are nearly 50 families looking for suitable homes in the village.
125 years ago
April 7, 1898: Watertown: The receipts of butter are lighter but the demand continues strong for shipment, at 14 cents. No shipment was made today. It is reported that outside dealers are shipping butter to New York rather than to this city owing to the better prices obtainable at the metropolis.
150 years ago
April 7, 1873: Philadelphia: Several butter buyers have entered the field, each anxious to get his share of the unctious substance, The price paid today is 40 cents.
The world
1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.
1922 – Teapot Dome scandal: United States Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall leases federal petroleum reserves to private oil companies on excessively generous terms.
1927 – AT&T transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).
1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)
1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp.
2022 – Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed for the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming the first black female justice.
