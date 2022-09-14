Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 14, 2012: St. Lawrence County elected leaders expressed frustration with the Tribal-State Gaming Compact revenue funds being held up in negotiations. Brasher Town Supervisor M. James Dawson addressed St. Lawrence County Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, for what Dawson felt was a snub during talks in Albany and with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. “Why didn’t you include us?” Dawson asked.
25 years ago
Sept. 14, 1997: Watertown City councilman Kris D. Marsala is facing personal decisions after his one-year term and low-key political campaign style resulted in a fourth-place finish in Tuesday’s primary. Marsala is the new creative director at WWTI Channel 50 and runs his own video business, KM Video, pacing him outside of his City Council work preparations. His name remains on the November election ballot and he was told that he would have to expire or move out of the city to have himself removed from the race. “I hope that there is a silent majority that appreciates my ability to ask the tough questions.”
50 years ago
Sept. 14, 1972: A Times “Letter to the Editor” submitted by Watertown residents Lawrence Anderson and Richard Anderson commented on the recent closing of the Olympic and Town theaters in the city. “While not being personally attracted to the products of the blue film industry, nevertheless, we wish to register outrage at the arbitrary censorship of a public media and the shock at the lack of subsequent reaction”
75 years ago
Sept. 13, 1947: Five Canadian officials will tour the Massena area to survey the proposed site of the St. Lawrence seaway and power project. The Canadian party includes George A. Drew, premier of Ontario, Lionel Chevrier, minister of transportation, and L.M. Frost, provincial treasurer and minister of mines. A. Clark Cook, president of the chamber of commerce, reported a planned group trip to Sheek’s Island.
100 years ago
Sept. 14, 1922: Adams residents Mrs. Aaron Belloff and her brother Louis Deren were reunited with their long-lost family members from Kiev Russia after a nine-month journey. The Derenkowsky family, led by the prominent Russian physician Dr. Derenkowsky, was detained for seven months in Poland enroute to Jefferson County. The detention was attributed to the Russian military service the medical doctor served under.
125 years ago
Sept. 14, 1897: A strong thunderstorm over Lorraine caused unusual lightning strikes at the L.F. Calkins farm. Albert Barker, the farmer working the plot, was cutting grain with his son who was raking prior to the storm. The lad put a feedsack on the work horse and was riding him to the dryness of the barn when the horse was struck by a bolt from above. The boy was left unconscious and the animal deceased.
150 years ago
Sept. 14, 1872: During the thunderstorm of Friday night, Porter Howard, of Champion, lost three cows by a single stroke of lightning, according to The Times local notes.
The world
1763: Seneca warriors defeat British forces at the Battle of Devil’s Hole during Pontiac’s War.
1812: Napoleonic Wars: The French Grande Armée enters Moscow. The Fire of Moscow begins as soon as Russian troops leave the city.
1814: Battle of Baltimore: The poem Defence of Fort McHenry is written by Francis Scott Key. The poem is later used as the lyrics of The Star-Spangled Banner.
1901: U.S. President William McKinley dies after being mortally wounded on September 6 by anarchist Leon Czolgosz and is succeeded by Vice President Theodore Roosevelt.
1960: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded.
1975: The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.
1984: Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.
1994: The Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.
1998: Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.
2000: Microsoft releases Windows Me.
