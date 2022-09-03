The north
10 years ago
Sept. 2, 2012: St. Lawrence County schools are considering consolidation after increasing operating expenses mount. “A regional high school has been a countywide conversation,” said Lisbon Central School District Business Manager Wendy S. White. At Morristown, the discussions are further along. “Fiscal insolvency is five years out,” said Morristown Central School District Superintendent David J. Glover.
25 years ago
Sept. 3, 1997: Three Franklin County teens are in critical condition after a gas tank exploded in an auto salvage yard. The Burke residents suffered numerous burns in the accident. Burning fuel spilling from the gas tank rupture occurred at Tucker’s Salvage Yard on Route 11 when the vehicle was being prepared to be crushed. A cutting torch was used to cut a bolt holding the vehicle’s gas tank, lighting the fuel.
50 years ago
Sept. 2, 1972: A Theresa boy, aged 15, is being held for questioning by state police for the theft of five motor vehicles which occurred early Tuesday. A-Bay NYSP took into custody a juvenile following the theft of another vehicle taken last Friday. The latest car thefts include one from Gouverneur, one from Natural Dam, and one each from Philadelphia, Oxbow and Watertown. The youth’s name was not identified.
75 years ago
Sept. 3, 1947: More than 34,000 persons attended the Jefferson county fair, according to figures released by the fair association. A little over 27,000 were paid admissions and ticket sales totaled $13,000.
100 years ago
Sept. 2, 1922: The onyx ring set with diamonds that was lost by Mrs. Fuller Cornwall of Alexandria Bay in the ladies’ wash room of the Woodruff Hotel on Friday has not been found, it was announced today.
125 years ago
Sept. 3, 1897: The decisive victory of the Watertown baseball team over Carthage yesterday demonstrates that the team is now doing conscientious work in marked contrast to the half-hearted efforts in the beginning of the season. The team has done finely under the management of Frank S. Dewey and Sebe Wilcox. It is to play with the 9th Infantry team at the Glen on Monday and that game will be worth seeing.
150 years ago
Sept. 3, 1872: Dr. D.S. Kimball, of Sackets Harbor has been appointed an Examining Surgeon for applicants for Pensions.
The world
1189: Richard I of England (a.k.a. Richard “the Lionheart”) is crowned at Westminster.
1658: The death of Oliver Cromwell; Richard Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of England.
1783: American Revolutionary War: The war ends with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by the United States and the Kingdom of Great Britain.
1838: Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escapes from slavery.
1941: Karl Fritzsch, deputy camp commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, experiments with the use of Zyklon B in the gassing of Soviet POWs.
1976: The American Viking 2 spacecraft lands at Utopia Planitia on Mars.
2017: North Korea conducts its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.
