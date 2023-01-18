Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Jan. 18, 2013: The Christmas Tree Shops franchise will open a location in Watertown in March, according to an employment advertisement for the company’s website. Christmas Tree Shops, founded on Cape Cod in 1970, offers discounted prices on holiday home decor, gifts, housewares, food, paper goods and seasonal products year-round.
25 years ago
Jan. 18, 1998: Colleen St. Pierre emerged from the kitchen of the Watertown High School cafeteria wearing a concealing blue ball cap and open smile. It was Day 7 at the emergency shelter, where Mrs. St. Pierre was putting in 14 and 15 hour days as the city school district’s food service director. In the first days after the storm, she had overseen food preparations, three meals a day, for up to 400 local refugees.
50 years ago
Jan. 18, 1973: Although the oldest industrial building in the village “will soon be only a memory” here, portions of the old Dexter Sulphite Pulp and Paper Co. mill are destined to “live on” in different guise in a different location. Steel beams and metal salvaged by the contractor, Wilburt C. Wahl Jr. of Cape Vincent, will be used in the erection of more boat storage buildings and docks at French Creek Marina, Clayton, which he owns and operates.
75 years ago
Jan. 18, 1948: Potsdam: Richard Jackson, supervisor of project control for American Airlines Inc., will speak to the Clarkson student body Monday morning in the civic center on the subject airline engineering.
100 years ago
Jan. 18, 1923: Ogdensburg: The wind storm of last night prevented Fred Dailey, owner of the Watertown-Clayton bus line, from coming here with his powerful motor plow to open the highway between this city and Redwood.
125 years ago
Jan. 18, 1898: A new stage route from Canton opened operations today. It is from Clare to Canton by way of West Pierpont. The Clare driver figured that if he could come to Canton by another route, he could pick up enough in the way of errands to pay him for the extra travel. So a petition was sent in to the department, which at last has been granted. The new route will be a great convenience to the people of Clare.
150 years ago
Jan. 18, 1873: On Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week, Jan. 23rd, 24th and 25th, there will be trotting on the ice near Watertown. Five hundred dollars in purses will be offered. Due notice of the programme will be given in Monday’s Times.
The world
1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.
1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.
1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe’s Olympic medals to his family.
1990 – Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry is arrested for drug possession in an FBI sting.
1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 US states.
2005 – The Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, is unveiled at a ceremony in Toulouse, France
2007 – The strongest storm in the United Kingdom in 17 years kills 14 people and Germany sees the worst storm since 1999 with 13 deaths. Cyclone Kyrill causes at least 44 deaths across 20 countries in Western Europe.
2018 – A bus catches fire on the Samara–Shymkent road in Yrgyz District, Aktobe, Kazakhstan. The fire kills 52 passengers, with three passengers and two drivers escaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.