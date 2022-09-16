Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Sept. 16, 2012: Martinsburg residents look forward to welcoming the Outdoor Network television program “Fisher’s ATV World” to Lewis County to showcase the county’s permit-based trail system. $12,500 is being contributed to the show production by usage of a promotional fee collected by the trail permit sales. The ATV Manufacturers Outdoor Expo and Trade Show will be attended by a member of the t.v. crew this year.
25 years ago
Sept. 16, 1997: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg has proposed building a home, called Sacred Heart Villa, for 10 to 12 retired priests near the Ives Hill Retirement Community site. Watertown City Council debated the fact that without the PILOT tax-abated construction of the Ives Hill Retirement Community, the diocese could not fulfill plans to build its retired-priests’ home on the parcel.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1972: The Iroquois of New York State released a reprint of the ill-fated “Everett Report” of 1922. The report was originally written by a state commission, headed by the late Edward A. Everett of Potsdam, who was the Assemblyman from Northern New York at the time. Mr. Everett spent much time and effort investigating the aboriginal title of the lands and found that the title had never been honored by the State of New York. Due to the favorable attitude towards the Indian people and land claims made by them, it is believed that this is the reason the report was rejected, suppressed and lost for 50 years.
75 years ago
Sept. 16, 1947: Construction work at the new Gouverneur Talc company site just outside Balmat village is progressing favorably. Work of sinking a 180 foot shaft was started last week and the shaft had been sunk to a depth of more than 20 feet by the close of the weekend. The site of the new 250-ton mill for the talc company has been cleared and construction on the mill proper is expected shortly.
100 years ago
Sept. 16, 1922: Watertown paper equipment manufacturer Bagley & Sewall company will see their 116-inch Fourdrinier paper machine installed at the Oregon Pulp & Paper company of Salem, Ore. This unit of the mill, when completed, will cost, with equipment, $300,000. Total value of the plant is placed at $2,000,000. The company has a daily output of 50 tons making sulphite bond as the sole Pacific coast supplier.
125 years ago
Sept. 16, 1897: The Ironite Concrete company is putting in a walk in front of C.H. Anthony’s store in the Hungerford block, according to The Times Local Paragraphs.
150 years ago
Sept. 16, 1872: The Times Local Notes: The extension of the Syracuse Northern Railroad to Sackets Harbor in now regarded as a settled fact.
The world
1880: The Cornell Daily Sun prints its first issue in Ithaca, New York. The Sun is the United States’ oldest, continuously-independent college daily.
1893: Settlers make a land run for prime land in the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma.
1908: The General Motors Corporation is founded.
1920: The Wall Street bombing: A bomb in a horse wagon explodes in front of the J. P. Morgan building in New York City killing 38 and injuring 400.
1959: The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.
1966: The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s opera Antony and Cleopatra.
1970: King Hussein of Jordan declares war against the Palestine Liberation Organization, the conflict came to be known as Black September.
1987: The Montreal Protocol is signed to protect the ozone layer from depletion.
1992: The trial of the deposed Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega ends in the United States with a 40-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.
