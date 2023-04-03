Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 3, 2013: It’s a nice problem to have. Jefferson County officials have finally figured out what to do with all that extra bed-tax revenue they’ve been socking away over the last few years. Bed tax, or “occupancy tax,” as it is formally known, is a 3 percent tax levied on hotel room rentals in Jefferson County. According to the 1988 county law that created the tax, revenue from the tax can be spent only on tourism promotion.
25 years ago
April 3, 1998: The benefits of a small town atmosphere in which people greet each other on the streets and ask about families and friends will be the focus of the first brochure promoting Carthage area. Last week, the Economic Development Corporation of Carthage approved a $1,000 grant to the chamber to pay for the printing of the first 5,000 copies of the brochure.
50 years ago
April 3, 1973: Lowville: The Lowville Bowmen, with Headquarters in the Harris Block, State Street, were hosts to the semi-annual international archery tournament. Forty-four bowmen form the United States and Canada competed for team and individual trophies.
75 years ago
April 3, 1948: Potsdam: In a move to prevent grass fires in the village, the Potsdam volunteer firemen burned over some of the larger plots of grass Thursday evening. A large open field off Walnut street was burned over and another large field between Waverly, Cottage and Leroy streets. Firemen stood by with department equipment to keep the fires under control. At 8:30 p.m., firemen were called to outer Maple street where a large tree was ablaze near Snell Field. The tree had evidently caught from a previous grass fire in the vicinity.
100 years ago
April 3, 1923: Carthage: A large number of tickets have been sold for the concert to be given tonight in the Carthage Opera House under the auspices of the American Legion by the Morning Musicales orchestra of Watertown. It is expected that every seat will be occupied and from the indications this morning on the seat chart the house will probably be sold out. The orchestra is one of the best.
125 years ago
April 3, 1898: Theresa: The monthly meeting of the fire department will occur tomorrow evening. Several important matters will be discussed or transacted. The elections of delegates to elect officers will be one item. Another will be the discussion regarding the purchase of new uniforms. The department is already equipped with handsome red shirts, belts and caps. Some are in favor of purchasing new uniforms throughout, while the more conservative members think it wiser to provide blue pants with a silver stripe to complete the present uniform.
150 years ago
April 3, 1873: Adams: We had the pleasure of listening to Prof. Bosworth’s lecture Monday evening, on the subject of “Electricity,” which was accompanied by some very edifying illustrations.
The world
2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.
2017 – A bomb explodes in the St Petersburg metro system, killing 14 and injuring several more people.
2018 – YouTube headquarters shooting: A 38-year-old gunwoman opens fire at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California, injuring 3 people before committing suicide.
