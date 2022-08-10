Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 10, 2012: Massena officials expressed a deep concern that forcing the Alcoa Corporation to assume up to a billion dollar cleanup of the Grasse River for past pollution there could lead to Massena becoming a ghost town. Fears of Alcoa closing the two plants in Massena caused Senator Charles E. Schumer to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to fast-track the proposed cleanup. The St. Regis Mohawk tribal government, located downstream in Hogansburg, has called for the river to be cleaned enough to again eat fish from it, which are currently restricted to one per month per person due to sediment contaminants.
25 years ago
Aug. 10, 1997: Town of Russell resident Rosella V. Curtis, 86, received a scare when she recently received a letter from the Social Security Administration. Federal welfare reform in 1996 required proof of her citizenship to retain her SSI benefits as a disabled diabetic living most of her life in St. Lawrence County on a farm without a telephone or electricity. She was born in Canada when it was under British rule, and came to America in 1914 with her mother. Despite a number of instances where Mrs. Curtis could have been declared a U.S. citizen, no paperwork was ever filed. An understanding was reached that kept her benefits intact despite her twisting life narrative, exasperating her family at every step.
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1972: Maple tree wilt which has ravaged 10,000 maple trees in Syracuse has thus far not hit Watertown, nor are there any signs of it affecting trees here at all. The wilt is a fungus that lives in the soil and affects the tree’s root system. Symptoms are brown-edged leaves about half their normal size. The maple disease can be controlled by keeping the tree well watered, protecting it from extreme heat, and if necessary, fumigating the soil, according to the Forestry School at Syracuse University.
75 years ago
Aug. 9, 1947: Construction will begin of the Sears Roebuck & company’s $1,000,000 shopping center on a land plot bounded by Arsenal, North Massey and Coffeen streets. The work, including the building’s reinforced concrete walls, will be done by A. Friederick & Sons company of Rochester. The shopping center project will include a modern retail store, a service station and two parking lots that will hold a total of 208 automobiles. The project will take nearly a year to complete.
100 years ago
Aug. 10, 1922: Alexandria Bay bartenders at Crossmon, Thousand Island House and Rathskeller were arrested by liquor enforcement agents posing as polo players from Buffalo for violations of the Volstead act for the alleged sale of intoxicating liquors. William H. Warburton, the proprietor of the Crossmon House and the Thousand Island House is being sought for maintaining a nuisance. Liquor dispensing soda fountains at the establishments concealed the illicit sales in paper cups such as are used for soda water concessions. The agents said that “good liquor” was sold at all three places.
125 years ago
Aug. 10, 1897: Tickets to the ball game between Watertown and Watertown Heights at Athletic Park, Thursday, for the benefit of John Whalen, Watertown’s sick first baseman, are selling well, as they should. The Watertowns are veterans, but the “kids” have “played ball” all summer and they are out for glory.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1872: It is now acknowledged by good authority that Mr. Charles Kiefer, at Race Brothers is the finest garment cutter that has ever been in the city, and we would also state that their new stock of spring goods which has just arrived, is making lively times at No. 14 Court Street.
The world
1519: Ferdinand Magellan’s five ships set sail from Seville to circumnavigate the globe. The Basque second-in-command Juan Sebastián Elcano will complete the expedition after Magellan’s death in the Philippines.
1675: The foundation stone of the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London is laid.
1776: Word of the United States Declaration of Independence reaches London.
1793: The Musée du Louvre is officially opened in Paris, France.
1846: The Smithsonian Institution is chartered by the United States Congress after James Smithson donates $500,000.
1897: German chemist Felix Hoffmann discovers an improved way of synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin).
1948: Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone.
1954: At Massena, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saint Lawrence Seaway is held.
1977: In Yonkers, 24-year-old postal employee David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”) is arrested for a series of killings in the New York City area over the period of one year.
1990: The Magellan space probe reaches Venus.
2020: Derecho in Iowa becomes the most costly thunderstorm disaster in U.S. history.
