Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 9, 2013: Sackets Harbor: Several school organizations raised about $7,000 on Sunday. According to Parent Teacher Organization President Sheri L. Hermann, about 340 people test drove cars for the Davidson Ford Drive One 4 UR School event, raising $6,000. In addition, the school’s sports booster club, which raised money by selling food during the event, collected about $1,000.
25 years ago
May 9, 1998: The operator of the cogeneration plant at Beaver Falls decided the best way to deal with coming electricity deregulation is to continue producing steam while watching for the time when it can generate and sell electrical power in a competitive market, the company’s vice president said.
50 years ago
May 9, 1973: The village of Harrisville will receive $5,483 in Federal revenue sharing funds for the first half of 1973. The money along with the $11,000 received for 1972 will be used to resurface Maple street from the St. Lawrence National Bank corner to the Penn Central railroad crossing, and from the intersection of Maple and Church streets to the village line.
75 years ago
May 9, 1948: Carthage: The advantages of an organized summer recreation program were outlined to more than 100 mother and daughters of St. James parish by Austin O. Martin, Carthage recreation director, at a breakfast held Sunday morning in the Knights of Columbus hall.
100 years ago
May 9, 1923: Financial circles of Watertown have been stirred by the flood of bogus “buy” orders to New York brokerage houses Interest locally in the attempted swindle was increased today when it was reported that one of the fake orders purported to come from a Watertown banking house.
125 years ago
May 9, 1898: Watertown: A town clock would be the clock of clocks in our city, as a matter of course. It’s position in the fine church tower on the Public Square would be central and suitable as well as generally satisfactory. All are asked to attend the town clock meeting on Thursday evening and help secure the clock. Every ticket purchased will be so much aid extended to this scheme.
150 years ago
May 9, 1873: Adams: The fine weather of the past two weeks has been improved by the people of this town in “cleaning house,” making a garden, beautifying their yards. Our merchants have also dressed their windows in a neat and showy style. Business is growing livelier.
The world
1942 – The Holocaust in Ukraine: The SS executes 588 Jewish residents of the Podolian town of Zinkiv (Khmelnytska Oblast). The Zoludek Ghetto (in Belarus) is destroyed and its inhabitants executed or deported.
1960 – The Food and Drug Administration announces it will approve birth control as an additional indication for Searle’s Enovid, making Enovid the world’s first approved oral contraceptive pill.
1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States House Committee on the Judiciary opens formal and public impeachment hearings against President Richard Nixon.
2020 – The COVID-19 recession causes the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 14.9%, its worst rate since the Great Depression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.