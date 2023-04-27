Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 27, 2013: John B. Johnson Jr., CEO of Johnson Newspapers and the editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times, announced Firday that he will step down from daily oversight of the companies. “My son John will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and the Co-publisher of the Times. The leaders of the newspapers in Malone, Hudson, and Batavia will report to him as will department heads in the North Country.”
25 years ago
April 27, 1998: One of the many long-vacant storefronts on State Street will be used to promote the growth of area businesses and organizations. The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce has relocated to 275 State St., next to Stefano’s Pizzeria. The new location offers more space and better visibility for the organization, which was crammed into an upstairs office at 307 State St., above the Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall law firm.
50 years ago
April 27, 1973: The Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary is planning its second annual walk-a-thon on May 19. Two prizes are being offered this year. For boys and girls 14 years and younger, first prize for the most money collected through sponsors will be a week at Camp Mohawk; for young people 15 years and older, a $25 savings bond.
75 years ago
April 27, 1948: The Carthage softball league was enlarged to include nine teams last night when representatives pf the Great Bend Firemen attended a league meeting and indicated a desire to join in the loop competition which will open May 17. At next week’s gathering representatives of the nine ball clubs who will participate in the summer schedule will also make a choice of an official league ball and pass on the final schedule.
100 years ago
April 27, 1923: Watertown has a shortage of at least 400 houses, according to an estimate made by George W. White, head of the lumber company of George W. White & Son. This shortage is greater than that which existed during the war period and indicates not only that the city held ots own throuhg the absorption of the 125 houses constructed by the United States Housing Corporation in Lansingdorp and the several scores that have been built by private individuals since, but that its industrial development is continuing.
125 years ago
April 27, 1898: Canton: Maj. George W. Bell has hung out a sign at his residence, announcing that the Court Street house is ready for business. From its location it ouhgt to intercept some of the court attendants.
150 years ago
April 27, 1873: Watertown’s Common Council will consider the sidewalk ordinance. If justice is done to the subject, and all the wretched sidewalks in town receive attention, there will be an all night session.
The world
2007 – Israeli archaeologists discover the tomb of Herod the Great south of Jerusalem.
1906 – The State Duma of the Russian Empire meets for the first time.
1909 – Sultan of Ottoman Empire Abdul Hamid II is overthrown, and is succeeded by his brother, Mehmed V.
1911 – Following the resignation and death of William P. Frye, a compromise is reached to rotate the office of President pro tempore of the United States Senate.
1911 – The Second Canton Uprising took place in Guangzhou, Qing China but was suppressed.
1927 – Carabineros de Chile (Chilean national police force and gendarmerie) are created.
1936 – The United Auto Workers (UAW) gains autonomy from the American Federation of Labor.
1941 – World War II: German troops enter Athens.
1945 – World War II: The last German formations withdraw from Finland to Norway. The Lapland War and thus, World War II in Finland, comes to an end and the Raising the Flag on the Three-Country Cairn photograph is taken.
1945 – World War II: Benito Mussolini is arrested by Italian partisans in Dongo, while attempting escape disguised as a German soldier.
1953 – Operation Moolah offers $50,000 to any pilot who defects with a fully mission-capable Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 to South Korea. The first pilot was to receive $100,000.
1967 – Expo 67 officially opens in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with a large opening ceremony broadcast around the world. It opens to the public the next day.
1976 – Thirty-seven people are killed when American Airlines Flight 625 crashes at Cyril E. King Airport in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
1978 – John Ehrlichman, a former aide to U.S. President Richard Nixon, is released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Safford, Arizona, after serving 18 months for Watergate-related crimes.
1978 – The Saur Revolution begins in Afghanistan, ending the following morning with the murder of Afghan President Mohammed Daoud Khan and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan.
1978 – Willow Island disaster: In the deadliest construction accident in United States history, 51 construction workers are killed when a cooling tower under construction collapses at the Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island, West Virginia.
1981 – Xerox PARC introduces the computer mouse.
1986 – The city of Pripyat and surrounding areas are evacuated due to Chernobyl disaster.
1987 – The U.S. Department of Justice bars Austrian President Kurt Waldheim (and his wife, Elisabeth, who had also been a Nazi) from entering the US, charging that he had aided in the deportations and executions of thousands of Jews and others as a German Army officer during World War II.
1989 – The April 27 demonstrations, student-led protests responding to the April 26 Editorial, during the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
1992 – The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, comprising Serbia and Montenegro, is proclaimed.
1992 – Betty Boothroyd becomes the first woman to be elected Speaker of the British House of Commons in its 700-year history.
1992 – The Russian Federation and 12 other former Soviet republics become members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
1993 – Most of the Zambia national football team lose their lives in a plane crash off Libreville, Gabon en route to Dakar, Senegal to play a 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Senegal.
1994 – South African general election: The first democratic general election in South Africa, in which black citizens could vote. The Interim Constitution comes into force.
2005 – Airbus A380 aircraft has its maiden test flight.
2006 – Construction begins on the Freedom Tower (later renamed One World Trade Center) in New York City.
2007 – Estonian authorities remove the Bronze Soldier, a Soviet Red Army war memorial in Tallinn, amid political controversy with Russia.
2011 – The 2011 Super Outbreak devastates parts of the Southeastern United States, especially the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. Two hundred five tornadoes touched down on April 27 alone, killing more than 300 and injuring hundreds more.
2012 – At least four explosions hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk with at least 27 people injured.
2018 – The Panmunjom Declaration is signed between North and South Korea, officially declaring their intentions to end the Korean conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.