Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 30, 2012: Green Party candidate for Congress Donald L. Hassig was charged with disorderly conduct by Watertown Police. Hassig was cited for screaming at pedestrians and traffic in front of City Hall for over thirty minutes. The 56-year-old Colton resident used a portable stereo to add to his verbal barrage, including extra attention paid towards The Times building “to force them to listen,” he told police.
25 years ago
Aug. 30, 1997: A $3 million Fort Drum runway project was approved by the Army Corps of Engineers. Rep. John M. McHugh (R-Pierrepont Manor) was notified of the additional approval to add a fire station and an operations facility to the basic plan. The facility will be used as a warehouse and for storage of equipment prior to the deployment of troops. Lane Construction Corp. of Meriden is the project contractor.
50 years ago
Aug. 30, 1972: Camp Drum has seen an increase in drug arrests this summer due to a change in Army policy that allows reservist Criminal Investigation Division members to be assigned to the base for training. 90 arrests for drug and felony charges have been made this year. The CID unit commander, who refused to be publicly identified, said that 60 investigations were conducted due to sufficient personnel in 1972.
75 years ago
Aug. 30, 1947: Former United States Senator James M. Mead of Buffalo is fishing for bass today in the Clayton area of the Thousand Islands. Frank Campbell, town clerk, said that he issued a fishing license in the name of the former senator. It is not known how long Mr. Mead planned to remain here. Friends from Utica and Syracuse were said to be with Mr. Mead. The party is staying at an island summer home.
100 years ago
Aug. 30, 1922: A Buick touring car loaded with 48 quart bottles and 72 pint bottles of champagne worth $1800 was captured early Monday evening on a highway east of Malone leading from the Canadian line. Federal customs officers of the New York district, who are operating on this section of the border, made the arrest of the three vehicle occupants who gave their place of residence as Providence, R.I.
125 years ago
Aug. 30, 1897: CLOSING OUT! We offer our entire stock of lumber of all kinds, including Lathe, Shingles, Moldings, Siding and Dressed Lumber at COST. Stock must be sold. A large quantity of Doors, Sash and Window Glass at a bargain. Sash, Door and Blind Factory for sale or rent on favorable terms. Possession given immediately. SLOAT & GREENLEAF LUMBER Co., Watertown, N.Y.
150 years ago
Aug. 30, 1872: There is an old saying that “the last Friday and Saturday of any month governs the weather for the following month.” Well, look out for cold fingers soon.
The world
70: Titus ends the siege of Jerusalem after destroying Herod’s Temple.
1909: Burgess Shale fossils are discovered by Charles Doolittle Walcott.
1914: World War I: Germans defeat the Russians in the Battle of Tannenberg.
1916: Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica.
1963: The Moscow–Washington hotline between the leaders of the U.S. and the Soviet Union goes into operation.
1967: Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first African American Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
1984: STS-41-D: The Space Shuttle Discovery takes off on its maiden voyage.
1991: Azerbaijan declares independence from Soviet Union.
1992: The 11-day Ruby Ridge standoff ends with Randy Weaver surrendering to federal authorities.
1995: Bosnian War: NATO launches Operation Deliberate Force against Bosnian Serb forces.
2021: The last remaining American troops leave Afghanistan, ending U.S. involvement in the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.