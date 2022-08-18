Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 18, 2012: Barbara S. Stress-Claytor received permission from Surrogate’s Court to go inside her family’s house at 259 Seymour Street in Watertown. The residence has sat untouched since her father Albert V. Stress died of cancer in March 1990. City Attorney James A. Burrows advised Ms. Stress-Claytor to go through a legal process to gain control of the estate. A sister in Virginia had failed to pay taxes on the property, and the city took ownership in June. It had been years since Ms. Stress-Claytor had been inside the family home. Her son, James Claytor, expressed an interest in buying it back from the city.
25 years ago
Aug. 18, 1997: Carthage Central School has completed the installation of a $16,000 ropes course intended for use by students, staff and community members. The couse includes a ‘zip-line,’ where youths harnessed to a rolling device can slide down a cable fixed at a slant. Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. donated and installed the poles needed for the course. A senior honors class taught by Sean McHale raised $8,000 through fund-raisers and community donations for the project.
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1972: NYSP BCI investigation continued into the two-explosion destruction of Watertown Zone State Trooper Julian Michael’s home in Black River. The second blast may have been caused by a heat build-up of natural gases, according to BCI Investigator Frederick J. Wanerka. The temperature in the residence may have reached above 400 degrees before the explosion. The first blast took place near the rear entrance to the garage and was believed to have been caused by an appliance.
75 years ago
Aug. 18, 1947: New Massena High School football head coach Peter J. Dugan is expected to arrive here this week from Lawrence, Massachusetts. Returning players to this squad include 16 letterman, helmed by Capt. Ike Bogosian, the hard-hitting quarterback who led the Red Raider team to the title of the Northern New York Scholastic league, which last year fielded 88 starters and reserves on its championship run.
100 years ago
Aug. 18, 1922: The New York Central railroad freight office in Lowville was the scene of a burglary resulting in $27.05 in cash and a $220 check being stolen. Intruders blew the ten-inch thick door off of the hinges of the office safe using nitro-gylcerine that had been inserted into it after the door was drilled into. Two windows in the structure were also shattered by the deliberate explosion. The stolen check had not been endorsed and carries no monetary value.
125 years ago
Aug. 18, 1897: At a meeting of the trustees of the Watertown Savings bank this morning Hon. R.P. Flower was elected to fill a vacancy on the board. Gov. Flower has accepted the position, adding his great financial influence to an institution that has in recent days earned a right to the public confidence.
150 years ago
Aug. 17, 1872: Estimates will be received for the next ten days for the erection of a fireman’s monument for the Watertown Fire Department, drawings and specifications of which can be seen at the office of A.E. York, 26 1/2 Public Square, Room No. 1 (signed) John M. Carpenter, Chief Engineer.
The world
1590: John White, the governor of the Roanoke Colony, returns from a supply trip to England and finds his settlement deserted.
1783: A huge fireball meteor is seen across Great Britain as it passes over the east coast.
1938: The Thousand Islands Bridge, connecting New York, United States with Ontario, Canada over the Saint Lawrence River, is dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
1940: World War II: The Hardest Day air battle, part of the Battle of Britain. At that point, the largest aerial engagement in history with heavy losses sustained on both sides.
1963: Civil rights movement: James Meredith becomes the first African American to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
1965: Vietnam War: Operation Starlite begins: United States Marines destroy a Viet Cong stronghold on the Van Tuong peninsula in the first major American ground battle of the war.
1971: Vietnam War: Australia and New Zealand decide to withdraw their troops from Vietnam.
1976: The Korean axe murder incident in Panmunjom results in the deaths of two US Army officers.
1977: Steve Biko is arrested at a police roadblock under the Terrorism Act No. 83 of 1967 in King William’s Town, South Africa. He later dies from injuries sustained during this arrest bringing attention to South Africa’s apartheid policies.
2019: One hundred activists, officials, and other concerned citizens in Iceland hold a funeral for Okjökull glacier, which has completely melted after once covering six square miles (15.5 km2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.