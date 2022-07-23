The north
10 years ago
July 23, 2012: Ogdensburg Free Academy hosted the fifth annual Battle of the High School bands as part of the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival. The Ogdensburg Blue Devils enjoyed home-field advantage playing a “Wizard of Oz” medley complete with costumes based on the movie. According to band director Jill A. Roberts, the band has more music and tougher routines than ever before.
25 years ago
July 23, 1997: Newton Falls residents were stunned to hear of 160 layoffs from the Appleton Papers Inc. paper mill this week. Appelton bought the mill from the Swedish-owned Stora Papyrus AB based in Stockholm in 1995 to produce high-quality coated paper products. The plant employs 450 total workers and the current cuts will affect all workers employed after 1983. International paper pricing is cited as a cause.
50 years ago
July 22, 1972: Charles H. Bourquin of Cape Vincent is the recipient of the 1971 Conservation Farmer Award in the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Bourquin Farm consists of 321 acres and has been family owned since 1930, accomodating a present herd of 60 milkers plus 60 young stock. The 8 children of the Bourquin family contribute to the farm operations including developing farm drainage.
75 years ago
July 23, 1947: The Potsdam Herald-Recorder reports flying saucers were reported seen by local residents on Wednesday night near the corner of Grove and Spring streets. Police were not summoned to the area.
100 years ago
July 22, 1922: The Watertown Engine and Machine company has received a bid request from the Havana Brewery of Havana, Cuba for a complete shaft replacement for a Watertown engine used by the company there. The bid was submitted by Havana engineer Marino Diaz and was written in the Spanish language.
125 years ago
July 23, 1897: B.B. Grant of Antwerp attended the Buffalo Bill street parade and thought that he was the victim of pickpockets after losing track of $2,900 in promissory notes at some point during the gathering. Grant felt for his notes without avail and subsequently notified the local banks not to accept the notes if they were to be produced. Eventually the notes were located by Grant in his lower trousers where they had unknowingly slipped.
150 years ago
July 23, 1872: The annual report of the Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad Company for 1871 shows the earnings to have been $1,235,342, a decrease of $85,600 from 1870. The company now owns and operates on 221 miles of road that it has developed worth a total of $4,827,606.
The world
1900: Pressed by expanding immigration, Canada closes its doors to paupers and criminals.
1903: The Ford Motor Company sells its first car.
1921: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is established at the founding National Congress.
1926: Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.
1962: Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.
1962: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
1967: Detroit Riots: In Detroit, one of the worst riots in United States history begins on 12th Street. It ultimately kills 43 people, injures 342 and burns about 1,400 buildings.
1968: The only successful hijacking of an El Al aircraft takes place when a Boeing 707 carrying ten crew and 38 passengers is taken over by three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
1972: The United States launches Landsat 1, the first Earth-resources satellite.
1980: Phạm Tuân becomes the first Vietnamese citizen and the first Asian in space when he flies aboard the Soyuz 37 mission as an Intercosmos Research Cosmonaut.
1982: Outside Santa Clarita, California, actor Vic Morrow and two children are killed when a helicopter crashes onto them while shooting a scene from Twilight Zone: The Movie.
1988: General Ne Win, effective ruler of Burma since 1962, resigns after pro-democracy protests.
1992: A Vatican commission, led by Joseph Ratzinger, establishes that limiting certain rights of homosexual people and non-married couples is not equivalent to discrimination on grounds of race or gender.
1992: Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.
1995: Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.
1997: Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.
1999: ANA Flight 61 is hijacked in Tokyo, Japan by Yuji Nishizawa.
1999: Space Shuttle Columbia launches on STS-93, with Eileen Collins becoming the first female space shuttle commander. The shuttle also carried and deployed the Chandra X-ray Observatory.
2010: English-Irish boy band One Direction is formed by judge Simon Cowell on The X Factor. It would go on to become one of the biggest boy bands in the world, and would be very influential in the 2010s.
2012: The Solar storm of 2012 was an unusually large coronal mass ejection that was emitted by the Sun which barely missed the Earth by nine days. If it hit, it would have caused up to US$2.6 trillion in damages to electrical equipment worldwide.
2015: NASA announces discovery of Kepler-452b by Kepler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.