Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 6, 2013: The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is examining the feasibility of lenghtening the runway at its Ogdensburg International Airport from 5.200 feet to 6,000 feet to accommodate larger commericial airplanes. Board members who did comment were encouraged by the prospect of more business at the airport and the surrounding area.
25 years ago
April 6, 1998: Evans Mills: A village initiative to reduce the long-time speeding problem seems to be working, says the village police officer. Residents say there is no better time to solve the problem. Many have complained in recent months of speeding along LeRay, Cemetery, Willow and North Main streets — all with 30 mph speed limits — and especially South Main Street in the 20 mph zone near Evans Mills Primary School.
50 years ago
April 6, 1973: The new Society Singers, a chorus composed of residents of the town of Brownville, has been formed. This chorus was created as a means of entertainment for the singers and the community, and to raise money for community projects. This chorus developed as a result of the meetings of the churches of the township.
75 years ago
April 6, 1948: Carthage: A maple syrup party was held for the members of the Friendly Roundup 4-H club Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Perkins. A collection was taken for the fund to send children to the 4-H club camp this summer.
100 years ago
April 6, 1923: Canton: Yesterday’s steady downpour of real April rain was said to be just what was needed to get the ground ready for spring. There was little rain in this section in the fall and the grounds froze for winter in a dry condition. Instead of receiving rain last month as is usual, there was snow and rain has been exceedingly scarce.
125 years ago
April 6, 1898: Watertown: Once again that famous comedian, Joseph Jefferson, will be seen in this city in his world-famed creation, “Rip Van Winkle.” The fame of this splendid impersonation was made years ago, and has always been recognized as one of the most charming things to be seen upon the stage.
150 years ago
April 6, 1873: The spring advances rather too fast for sugar making. It needs more freezing nights to halt the sap frequently in its upward flow, to constitute good sugar weather. There is time yet, however, for this.
The world
1909 – Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first people to reach the North Pole; Peary’s claim has been disputed because of failings in his navigational ability.
1917 – World War I: The United States declares war on Germany.
1929 – Huey P. Long, governor of Louisiana, is impeached by the Louisiana House of Representatives.
1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.”
1936 – Tupelo–Gainesville tornado outbreak: Another tornado from the same storm system as the Tupelo tornado hits Gainesville, Ga., killing 203.
1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented for theatrical achievement.
1957 – The flag carrier airline of Greece for decades, Olympic Airways, is founded by Aristotle Onassis following the acquisition of “TAE - Greek National Airlines”.
1958 – Capital Airlines Flight 67 crashes into Saginaw Bay near Freeland, Mich., killing 47.
1965 – Launch of Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit.
1968 – In the downtown district of Richmond, Indiana, a double explosion kills 41 and injures 150.
1968 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins the Liberal Party leadership election, and becomes Prime Minister of Canada soon afterward.
1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter.
1984 – Members of Cameroon’s Republican Guard unsuccessfully attempt to overthrow the government headed by Paul Biya.
1985 – Sudanese President Gaafar Nimeiry is ousted from power in a coup d’état led by Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Swar al-Dahab.
1992 – The Bosnian War begins.
1994 – The Rwandan genocide begins when the aircraft carrying Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira is shot down.
1997 – In Greene County, Tenn., the Lillelid murders occur.
2005 – Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani becomes Iraqi president; Shiite Arab Ibrahim al-Jaafari is named premier the next day.
2008 – The 2008 Egyptian general strike starts led by Egyptian workers later to be adopted by April 6 Youth Movement and Egyptian activists.
2009 – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near L’Aquila, Italy, killing 307.
2010 – Maoist rebels kill 76 CRPF officers in Dantewada district, India.
2011 – In San Fernando, Tamaulipas, Mexico, over 193 victims of Los Zetas were exhumed from several mass graves.
2012 – Azawad declares itself independent from the Republic of Mali.
2017 – U.S. military launches 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an air base in Syria. Russia describes the strikes as an “aggression”, adding they significantly damage US-Russia ties.
2018 – A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team collides with a semi-truck in Saskatchewan, Canada, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.
